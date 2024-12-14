Why The Cast Of Spidey And His Amazing Friends Sounds So Familiar

The Disney Jr. series "Spidey and His Amazing Friends" repackages one of Marvel's most popular and enduring worlds as a colorful animated series for preschool-aged viewers. The premise is similar to the 1981 animated series of the same name, which partnered Spider-Man with X-Men hero Iceman and a new character, Firestar. In the new series, Peter Parker/Spidey is in elementary school but is still a science prodigy and web-slinging superhero, and he's teamed with Gwen Stacy/Ghost-Spider and Miles Morales, who is given the nickname "Spin" to differentiate him from Spidey. Many of Spider-Man's famous foes are also present in "Spidey," though like the heroes, the Green Goblin, Doc Ock, and others are significantly younger and far less megalomaniacal.

Marvel Studios Animation and Disney Jr. have tapped an impressive crew of voice-acting talent to bring the Spider-Verse characters to life for "Spidey" fans. The lineup includes some live-action film and TV stars, veteran animation performers, and talented newcomers to the business, so the following cast list should help you identify why the cast of "Spidey" sounds so familiar.