Why The Cast Of Spidey And His Amazing Friends Sounds So Familiar
The Disney Jr. series "Spidey and His Amazing Friends" repackages one of Marvel's most popular and enduring worlds as a colorful animated series for preschool-aged viewers. The premise is similar to the 1981 animated series of the same name, which partnered Spider-Man with X-Men hero Iceman and a new character, Firestar. In the new series, Peter Parker/Spidey is in elementary school but is still a science prodigy and web-slinging superhero, and he's teamed with Gwen Stacy/Ghost-Spider and Miles Morales, who is given the nickname "Spin" to differentiate him from Spidey. Many of Spider-Man's famous foes are also present in "Spidey," though like the heroes, the Green Goblin, Doc Ock, and others are significantly younger and far less megalomaniacal.
Marvel Studios Animation and Disney Jr. have tapped an impressive crew of voice-acting talent to bring the Spider-Verse characters to life for "Spidey" fans. The lineup includes some live-action film and TV stars, veteran animation performers, and talented newcomers to the business, so the following cast list should help you identify why the cast of "Spidey" sounds so familiar.
Benjamin Valic - Peter Parker/Spidey (Seasons 1 and 2)
Benjamin Valic voiced Peter Parker/Spidey in Seasons 1 and 2 of "Spidey and His Amazing Friends." A prolific automated dialogue replacement (ADR) actor — also known as a loop group performer — on films ranging from "Thor: Love and Thunder" to "Diary of a Wimpy Kid," Valic was also the voice of Baby Sonic in 2020's "Sonic the Hedgehog" and played Neville Longbottom in Zen Studios' 2023 video game "Harry Potter: Magic Awakened." Valic departed "Spidey" at the end of Season 2, was replaced by Alkaoi Thiele, and now voices characters on "Firebuds" and "Superkitties."
Jakari Fraser - Miles Morales/Spin
Busy actor Jakari Fraser, who voices Miles Morales/Spin on "Spidey," has a lengthy list of animation roles on his resume, including Ezran on "The Dragon Prince," Windy in "Trolls Band Together," and Prince Randor on "Masters of the Universe: Revolution." His live-action CV includes features like "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and "Superintelligence," as well as series such as "Abbott Elementary." He's also done ADR work for films like "Five Nights at Freddy's" and "Night Swim."
Lily Sanfelippo - Gwen Stacy/Ghost Spider
Lily Sanfelippo, who voiced Gwen Stacy (a.k.a. Ghost Spider), also left "Spidey" after Season 2 and was replaced by Audrey Bennett. Prior to playing Gwen, Sanfelippo's voice could be heard on the critically-praised "Infinity Train" (as the young Tulip), "The Owl House," and "Vampirina."
She also voiced Mei's red panda-loving classmate, Stacy Frick, in the modern Pixar classic "Turning Red." Sanfelippo, whose live-action credits include shows like "Superstore" and "Young Sheldon," joined fellow former castmate Benjamin Valic as part of the voice-acting cast of "Firebuds" and "Superkitties."
Audrey Bennett - Gwen Stacy/Ghost Spider (Season 3)
Like many actors, Audrey Bennett segued from live-action work on stage and screen to animation with "Spidey and His Amazing Friends," on which she has played Gwen Stacy/Ghost Spider since Season 3. Bennett, who began her career in Broadway productions like "Frozen," appeared on TV series such as "Sesame Street" and "New Amsterdam," and in films like "The Many Saints of Newark" prior to "Spidey."
Work on animated shows like "Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake" (as young Marceline) followed, and she continues to balance animation with live-action roles in "The Gilded Age" and "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit."
Dee Bradley Baker - TRACE-E/CAL/Corn Dog King/Lockjaw
The shouts, yips, and squeals made by Spidey's bot TRACE-E, Doc Ock's bot CAL, the Corn Dog King, and Ms. Marvel's dog Lockjaw are all made by one actor: Dee Bradley Baker. He's voiced human, alien, animal, monster, and robot characters across all mediums: "Star Wars" fans know him as the voice of fan favorite Commander Cody on "The Clone Wars," video game devotees know him from "Halo 2" and "Overwatch," while Marvel and DC followers recall his creature work for "Guardians of the Galaxy 3" (Blurp) and "Suicide Squad" (Ratcatcher's pet, Sebastian).
He earned an Emmy nomination for his performance as Klaus on "American Dad!" and even voices the talking parrot on the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at Disneyland.
Nicolas Roye - WEB-STER
Nicolas Roye, who plays the friendly supercomputer WEB-STER on "Spidey,", began voicing animated characters in the 1990s, including the impetuous Shingo Tsukino on the English dub for "Sailor Moon." He amassed numerous live-action credits in the early 2000s, with roles on "Malcolm in the Middle" and "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," before returning to voice acting for "Naruto: Shippuden" and "Terminator Zero" (as Captain Shiraki), and video games like "Marvel's Avengers," for which he voiced Justin Hammer and S.H.I.E.L.D. tech designer Sidney Levine.
John Stamos - Tony Stark/Iron Man
John Stamos was heard in nine episodes of "Spidey" as Tony Stark/Iron Man, who provides Team Spidey with their Web-Spinner suits. It's not his first foray into animation — he voiced a version of himself on "Clone High" from Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Bill Lawrence in 2003 — but more recently, he played Etrigan the Demon on "Harley Quinn" and Captain Salty Bones on "Mickey Mouse Funhouse."
Stamos is best known for his live-action TV work on "Full House," "ER," and "Unprisoned." He's also starred in stage productions of "Bye Bye Birdie" and "Cabaret" on Broadway.
Tru Valentino - Black Panther
Adults might know actor Tru Valentino as police officer Aaron Thorsen on "The Rookie" or as the rascally Cuphead on "The Cuphead Show," but younger viewers likely know Valentino as the voice of Black Panther on 18 episodes of "Spidey." Valentino, a member of the improvisational group The Groundlings, parlayed his talent for characters into series like "Beavis and Butt-Head," "Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight," and "The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib."
Valentino's feature animation work includes "Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe" and a turn as both Cyborg and Kilgore in "Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes and Huntsmen."
Kelly Ohanian - Doc Ock
A female version of Doctor Octopus/Doc Ock, similar to Liv Octavius from "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," vexes Spidey in 46 episodes of "Spidey and His Amazing Friends." Voice actor Kelly Ohanian provides Doc's voice on the series; she's probably best known for her work in video games like Arc System Work's "Guilty Gear: Strive" (for which she provided the English-language voice of Bridget) and Pieces Interactive's reimagining of "Alone in the Dark" in 2024.
Melanie Minichino - Aunt May
If you've watched any animated product during the 2000s, you've probably heard Melanie Minichino's voice. The former comic, who plays Aunt May on "Spidey," is the female voice of the Disney Jr. channel and also performs in numerous animated series and features, including "Frozen II," "The Simpsons," and "What If...?," as well as video games like "Call of Duty: Black Ops War."
Minichino also had a presence on live-action television, with performances on "The Sopranos" (as Bobby Baccaliere's niece, Tara) and "Curb Your Enthusiasm."
Justin Shenkarow - Rhino
The Rhino may one of the least popular Spider-Man movie villains, but he turns up in 30 episodes of "Spidey," voiced by actor Justin Shenkarow. The former child star, who netted multiple Screen Actors Guild nominations for "Picket Fences," began acting in animation in the 1990s, and voiced Charlie Brown in the 1992 TV special "It's Spring Training, Charlie Brown!" and characters for "Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?," "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," and "The Mitchells vs. the Machines." He's also produced and directed several short films.
Sean Giambrone - Ant-Man
"Goldbergs" star Sean Giambrone provides the excitable voice of Ant-Man in seven episodes of "Spidey." Giambrone has numerous voice-acting roles on television and in films: He played Jeff on the Emmy-nominated "Clarence," Ben Pincus on Netflix's "Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous" and "Jurassic World: Chaos Theory," and eBoy in "Ralph Breaks the Internet."
Other recurring animated projects include "The Loud House" and "Carol & the End of the World." He also voiced the young Jimmy McGill on "Slippin' Jimmy," a short-form animated spin-off of "Better Call Saul" in 2022.
J.P. Karliak - Green Goblin
Battling Spidey and friends in 57 episodes is a mischevious Green Goblin, voiced by veteran voice actor J.P Karliak. The Goblin is just one of the many iconic characters he's voiced — Karliak also played Wile E. Coyote on "New Looney Tunes" and the Boss Baby in "Boss Baby: Back in Business."
He also played many other Marvel characters, including Vision, Wiccan, and Morph on various series and video games, while his feature film work includes voices in "Minions: The Rise of Gru" and "The Secret Life of Pets 2."
John Eric Bentley - Mr. Von Carnegie
Actor John Eric Bentley, who voices the kindly museum employee Mr. Von Carnegie on "Spidey," already had a long association with Marvel animation, having voiced Nick Fury in various video games and home video releases.
Bentley's other animation credits include "Carol & the End of the World," "JoJo's Bizarre Adventures," and playing Son Goku on "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations," while his ADR credits include "Borderlands" and "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes." He's also no stranger to live-action roles, having appeared on "The X-Files" and "24."
Sandra Saad - Ms. Marvel
Voice actor Sandra Saad played Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel in the "Marvel's Avengers" and "Marvel Move" video games before voicing a elementary school version of the teenage superhero on 17 episodes of "Spidey." Saad, who won the Golden Joystick Awards' best performer trophy for playing Ms. Marvel in 2020, has divided her career between animated projects, live-action short films, and video games.
The latter includes "Fallout 76," "Stranger Things VR" and "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare," while Saad also appeared in "The Loud House," "Mighty MonsterWheelies," and "We Baby Bears."
Stephanie Lemelin - Electro
The "Spidey" version of Electro is similar to Francine Frye, a supervillain stan who, as Looper's history of Electro notes, assumed the role in Marvel Comics in 2014. Stephanie Lemelin, who voices Electro, has been a busy actress and writer since the early 2000s with live-action roles on episodes of "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" and "9-1-1."
On the animation side, she voiced Artemis Crock for "Young Justice," Eep for "Dawn of the Croods," and Hashtag for "Transformers: Earth Spark."
Armen Taylor - Hulk
Armen Taylor voiced an easy-going, eager Hulk in 15 episodes of "Spidey," as well as several other minor characters. His other television credits include Trey on "Big City Greens," "Ark: The Animated Series," and the English language versions of such anime as "Onmyoji" and "Ghost in the Shell SAC_2045."
Taylor also provides voices for scores of video games, including the "Diablo" franchise and "World of Warcraft: Shadowlands," and has narrated numerous podcasts ("The NoSleep Podcasts"), commercials, and audiobooks.
Tom Wilson - Sandman
If you're wondering whatever became of Tom Wilson – best known as the thuggish Biff Tannen in all three "Back to the Future" films — you'll hear him as a bullying Sandman on "Spidey." Wilson's other live-action projects include "The Heat," and "Freaks and Geeks," for which he was often billed as Thomas F. Wilson.
He has a sizable stable of animation voices, which include another "Spider-Man" villain, Electro, in the "Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions" game, as well as characters for "Adventure Time," "SpongeBob SquarePants" (Cecil Star), and "Dreamworks Dragons."
Gabrielle Ruiz - Rio Morales
Miles Morales' mom, Gabrielle, remains blissfully unaware of her son's superpowers on "Spidey," much as she does in the "Spider-Man" animated features. Actress Gabrielle Ruiz voices Rio in nine episodes of "Spidey." The former Broadway dancer and singer earned her big break on television as Rachel Bloom's romantic rival on "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" before segueing to appearances on "Modern Family" and "Better Things." In 2020, she began her recurring run on "Star Trek: Lower Decks" as the conflicted Vulcan T'Lyn.
Eugene Byrd - Jeff Morales
Like Justin Shenkarow, Eugene Byrd is a former child actor turned busy live-action and voice-acting performer. Byrd, who voices Miles Morales' dad Jeff on "Spidey," got his start on shows like "Sesame Street" before moving into more mature projects. He played Wink, the DJ friend who betrays Jimmy (Eminem) in "8 Mile" and later enjoyed recurring roles on "Bones" as Dr. Clark Edison and H.I.V.E. agent Andy Diggle on "Arrow."
His animation roles include "The Legend of Vox Machina" and "Daily Planet" reporter Ron Troupe in "Superman: Man of Tomorrow." He'll also voice another Spider-Verse character — Tombstone — on "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man."
Kari Wahlgren - Helen Stacy
Voicing Gwen Stacy's mom, police detective Helen Stacy, in 11 episodes of "Spidey" is one of the most celebrated voiceover performers of the last two decades. Kari Wahlgren has brought to life dozens, if not hundreds, of characters for animated features, television series, video games, and direct-to-video releases.
A small cross-section of her work includes "FLCL" (as Haruko Haruhara), "Blood+," "Gravity Falls," "Guardians of the Galaxy," and the Oscar-winning short "Paperman." Wahlgren will return to Marvel as the voice of Aunt May in "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man."
Scott Porter - George Stacy
Actor Scott Porter, who voices Gwen Stacy's father George on "Spidey," has a long association with Marvel-related projects. Porter voiced Scott Summers/Cyclops on "Marvel Anime: X-Men" before moving on to "Avengers Assemble" (as White Wolf) and "Lego Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition" (as Moon Knight and Iceman). He was also heard in such Marvel games as "Lego Marvel's Avengers" (as Bucky Barnes) and Sony Interactive's "Spider-Man" (as Harry Osborn).
Porter's live-action credits include quarterback Jason Street on "Friday Night Lights" and recurring roles on "The Good Wife" and "Ginny & Georgia." Porter also earned runner-up status as the Gumball on Season 11 of "The Masked Singer."
Emma Berman - Squirrel Girl
One of Marvel's quirkiest and most charming superheroes, Squirrel Girl appears in two episodes of "Spidey," voiced by relative voice-acting newcomer Emma Berman. She began her career as a pre-teen voicing toys for the electronics company LeapFrog before her animation debut as Giulia, the headstrong friend of a sea monster in disguise in Pixar's "Luca."
Roles on "SuperKitties" and "Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures," for which she voiced Nash Durango, soon followed.
Kylie Cantrell - White Tiger
As voiced by singer and actress Kylie Cantrall, the White Tiger in "Spidey" resembles the character's fifth iteration, Ava Ayala, who can communicate with animals. "Spidey" is the latest Disney project for Cantrall, who began her entertainment career as a pop singer in 2016 before vaulting to series star in 2019 with "Gabby Duran & the Unsittables."
Her breakout role was as Princess Red in "Descendants: The Rise of Red" in 2024, which generated a Top 20 single for Cantrall with "Red," a duet with Alex Boniello.
Fred Tatasciore - Devil Dinosaur
If you've watched any Marvel animated series, or really, any animated television show, feature, or video game in the last quarter-century, you've heard the voice of Fred Tatasciore. The Emmy-nominated actor, who voices Devil Dinosaur on both "Spidey" and "Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur," has lent his talents to a vast number of animated projects. Tatasciore's Marvel credits include the Hulk, The Thing, Beast, Hit-Monkey, Drax, and Groot (both the baby and adult iterations) — amongst many others.
Tatasciore's other roles include Solomon Grundy and Deathstroke for DC Entertainment, Taz and Yosemite Sam for Warner Bros. Animation, Megatron for "Transformers" videogames, and characters for "Bojack Horseman," "Gravity Falls," and the "Hotel Transylvania" films.