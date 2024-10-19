From Spinning Boy To Spider-Man: The Spectacular Transformation Of Tom Holland

Even if you're a total Marvel obsessive, there's probably a lot you don't know about Tom Holland. These days, it's impossible to think of Holland without imagining his work as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and because of that, it's easy to forget that he's a relative newcomer to the franchise. Holland joined the MCU in the back half, and he's got a whole life outside of Marvel.

Holland grew up in England, and from a very young age, he knew he was going to be a performer. He debuted in a West End production of "Billy Elliot the Musical" when he was just 12 years old, and at that moment, it seemed like his whole life was about to change. "[I thought] I was going to be the coolest kid in school!" Holland told The Times when reflecting on his childhood. "But it wasn't the case." Instead, Holland faced bullies who made fun of his passion for singing, dancing, and performing.

Well, no one's laughing now. Holland's one of the most recognizable stars in the world, and he's been the driving force behind some of the best Spider-Man movies that comic book fans have ever gotten to see. His transformation has certainly been more of a marathon than a sprint, and when you look back, it's amazing to see just how far he's come.