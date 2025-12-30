10 Star Trek Episodes That Predicted The Future

Since its first episode aired in 1967, "Star Trek" has been predicting and inspiring the future, from tech to social progress. As the decades passed, everyday technology in the "Star Trek" universe became everyday technology in the real world. PADDs (Personal Access Display Devices), the touch pad interfaces Starfleet officers use for everything from reading literature classics to managing duty rosters, have manifested as devices like iPads. The voice interface Starfleet officers use to communicate with the computer has become another daily-use technology for many folks through smart devices like Alexa and Siri. We even have a pretty close approximation to universal translators, via Google translate and other tools.

The influence of "Star Trek" on future tech has proven so profound that it's the subject of the documentary "How William Shatner Changed the World." Martin Luther King Jr. himself inspired actor Nichelle Nichols to stick with the series when she was thinking of quitting, because of his belief that the show would shape the future. Recalling his words to Neil deGrasse Tyson (a bigger "Trek" fan than he is "Star Wars") on "Star Talk," Nichols said King told her, "This man who's written this, who has produced this, has seen the future, and we are there," referring to Black Americans in space.

Some of the series' most successful predictions are a case of intuitive writers with a keen eye for the relationship between humanity and progress. Sometimes they're just really good guesses. From dramatic sociopolitical changes to troubling technology habits, here are 10 episodes of "Star Trek" that accurately predicted the future.