Why A Star Trek Episode Was Prohibited From Airing In Ireland

By the time she penned "The High Ground," writer Melinda Snodgrass had already proven her skill with a script. She had already written four episodes of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," including the fan-favorite "The Measure of a Man." With "The High Ground," Snodgrass had intended to draw parallels to the Troubles. "I was a history major before I went to law school and I wanted to get into that; discuss the fact that one man's freedom fighter is another man's terrorist," she explained to the BBC.

Snodgrass was particularly concerned with the notion that anyone would feel so desperate that they would consider escalation to violence and under what — if any — circumstances that violence could be justifiable. She concluded, "I think what I wanted to say was: if we're talking and not shooting, we're in a better place."

The controversy surrounding Data's line in "The High Ground" had come as a surprise, according to Snodgrass. "We became aware of it later ... and there isn't much you can do about it," she said. But times change, and for now, dialogue over the possibility of Irish unification seems to have replaced the violence that once was. Both sides reached a ceasefire in 1994, and over the past few decades, the IRA's political arm, Sinn Féin, has emerged as the Northern Ireland Assembly's largest political party. In 2024, Northern Ireland elected Sinn Féin candidate Michelle O'Neill as its First Minister. With their rise to power, calls for a referendum on the issue of Irish unification continue to gain speed in both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Given those real-world developments, it's safe to say that "The High Ground" isn't one of those "Star Trek" episodes that aged poorly.