Neil deGrasse Tyson Thinks Star Trek Is Better Than Star Wars For A Key Reason

Neil deGrasse Tyson is one of the world's most well-known astrophysicists, taking inspiration from the likes of Carl Sagan in his capacity as a public communicator about science. In this role, he's shared his opinions on "Star Wars" and "Star Trek," expressing a preference for the latter. The issue arose on Tyson's series "Star Talk" in 2015, when he answered a fan's question of which franchise he preferred. Without hesitation, he explained that "Star Trek" was significantly better than "Star Wars."

Primarily, he believes that "Star Wars" is what he calls "fake-fake," while "Star Trek" is "fake-real." Tyson explained that the USS Enterprise's staff is composed of real scientists and engineers, all working to make the ship function. "Star Wars," on the other hand, relies on entirely made-up jargon that doesn't have a basis in science. Like so many fans before him, Tyson compared "Star Trek's" USS Enterprise to the Millennium Falcon, and he drew the line at scientific accuracy.

Moreover, Tyson praised the Enterprise as being the first ship in science fiction designed for exploration, as it wasn't meant solely to take people from one place to another, and instead went where no one had gone before. The Millennium Falcon, on the other hand, is a more typical fictitious vehicle. Tyson's feelings on the two franchises are hardly surprising, given that "Star Trek" is genuinely science fiction, while "Star Wars" is more of a fantasy set in space, relying on the metaphysical Force rather than science as its guiding principle.