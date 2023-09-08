Star Trek: The Creepy Susan Gibney Storyline That Wouldn't Fly Today

Actor Susan Gibney may be recognizable to many from her role as Maggie Harris on "Happy Family," but to "Star Trek" fans, she's better known as a genius scientist. Gibney appeared in several episodes of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," on which she played Doctor Leah Brahms, one of the major designers of the Enterprise's warp engines. But while Brahms' storyline involved issues that feel even more relevant today thanks to emerging technologies, it delivered a message that seems to condone odious behavior from none other than Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton).

In the Season 3 episode "Booby Trap," the Enterprise finds itself caught in a trap while exploring an abandoned ship. Meanwhile, La Forge is having romantic issues, having been rebuffed after a date with crewmate Christy Henshaw (Julie Warner). Later, La Forge consults the ship's computer to search for a way out of the trap, where he finds a digital recreation of Brahms. At first, he only asks for her hologram's scientific opinion regarding the present danger, but he later adds her personality to the recreation. Eventually, the two share a kiss. Of course, none of this was done with the real Brahms' knowledge, which gives their romance a creepy overtone.

In the episode "Galaxy's Child," Brahms visits the Enterprise and discovers La Forge's Holodeck program, telling him, "I have been invaded, violated!" The engineer responds by castigating her. After the two are forced to work together on the problem at hand, she ends up apologizing to him for her reaction. Although the episode points out via Guinan (Whoopi Goldberg) that La Forge has constructed a fantasy in place of a person, the way the story plays out implies that his violation of her privacy and consent is acceptable. It veers uncomfortably close to endorsing his behavior.