Whatever Happened To Jussie Smollett?

Jussie Smollett's first major adult role was that of Jamal Lyon, heir apparent to record label exec Lucious Lyon (Terrence Howard) and his volatile wife, Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) in Fox's "Empire." A runaway hit that lasted for six seasons, the series saw Smollett play a man figuring out who he is both as a musician and a son. While his brothers have dramatic girl problems and lust after Lucious' throne, Jamal just wants to be his own man, making his own music.

Jamal and Lucious often clash over Jamal's sexuality; Jamal is a proudly out gay man within the family, while Lucious abhors his refusal to be closeted. While Jamal is a smart, talented musician in his own right, he wants to be seen as anything but a nepo baby and a charity case. His father despairs because he wants Jamal to be a touring mega-act. When Cookie is released from prison, she becomes Jamal's manager and coaxes him into the spotlight — and away from Empire records and his father's dole. Step by step, Jamal gains the courage to come out publicly and become himself as a musician — causing personal and professional discord within the family.

Four seasons of career and romantic ups and downs promptly settle in. Jamal becomes a bigger success, and finds himself representing Cookie in the eternal battle against his father for ownership of Empire Records. His dad's chosen scion is Hakeem (Bryshere Y. Gray), Jamal's older brother, who is reckless in romance and in business. During Season 5, Jamal brings home a new boyfriend, Kai Givens (Toby Onwumere) from Europe. The happy couple plan to settle down together, but Kai worries that his status as an HIV-positive person will be exposed by the media and used against Jamal and his family. In the end, he has the courage to go through with the wedding and they settle into wedded bliss together. Lucious also finally shows some acceptance toward Jamal, walking his son down the aisle at the ceremony.