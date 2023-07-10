Why Was Roseanne Fired From The Conners And How Does She Feel About It Today?

Actor and comedian Roseanne Barr is certainly no stranger to self-inflicted controversy. She has a well-documented history of making outrageous public comments, which have led to serious public backlash and damage to her career. One incident in 2018 led to her being fired from the second iteration of the show that bore her name, which was subsequently renamed "The Conners."

The first version of "Roseanne" aired from 1988 through 1997 and earned praise for its realistic portrayal of a working-class American family. The series starred John Goodman as Roseanne's husband Dan Conner and Sara Gilbert as their daughter Darlene. "Roseanne" was brought back in 2018 by ABC, but the revival was short-lived.

Just two months after the revival of "Roseanne" hit the airwaves, bringing in a staggering 18.2 million viewers for its first episode, Roseanne posted a blatantly racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, a former aid to President Barack Obama. ABC's president of entertainment, Channing Dungey, said in a statement, "Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values," and abruptly canceled the show. It was soon brought back as "The Conners," and Roseanne's character was killed off in the series premiere.