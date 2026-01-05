5 Box Office Flops That Killed Planned Cinematic Universes

For better or worse, the record-breaking success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe changed Hollywood. It wasn't long before other studios and IP holders wanted a piece of the action by launching their own ongoing meta franchises consisting of sequels, spin offs, origin stories, and other offshoots, ideally building to a team up movie and, eventually, a massive climax of "Infinity War"/"Endgame" proportions.

Of course, none have come close to achieving that goal. Even the DC Extended Universe, which had the most potential to be the next MCU, struggled across its run and eventually crumbled under the weight of creative missteps and box office disappointments. But at least the DCEU managed to last for awhile and spawn over a dozen movies. Most cinematic universes either never get off the ground, or have a promising start but quickly hit a dead end. And in almost every instance, it's the result of the movie meant to spawn said cinematic universe falling on its face at the box office.