Why Andrew Garfield Is Convinced He Wore The Best Spider-Man Suit

Apparently, the "eyes" have it when it comes to determining who among the three live-action actors wore the best suit for their respective "Spider-Man" movies.

Of course, Tobey Maguire became the first actor to play Spider-Man on the big screen in director Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" trilogy from 2002 to 2007, while Andrew Garfield boarded the reboot of the film series in director Marc Webb's two installments of "The Amazing Spider-Man" in 2012 and 2014. Coupled with his appearances in various Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, Tom Holland took over the role in "Captain America: Civil War" in 2016, and got his own movie trilogy that kicked off with director Jon Watts' "Spider-Man: Homecoming" in 2017.

No matter how basic or fancy the Spider-Man suits were or became — especially Holland's, since his costume evolved dramatically throughout films — Garfield maintains his attire was the best for a simple reason: He could see out of the mask and its wrists were easier to navigate.

"The eyes on mine are definitely the best. The eye shape is just the most open and friendly and, I don't know, sweet," Garfield said in the book "Spider-Man: No Way Home – The Art of the Movie." "I would say, just practically my suit is the best, because I have zippers on my wrist so that I can get my hands out. You get more breaks. But none of the suits are that much fun to wear."