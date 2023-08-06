Why Andrew Garfield Is Convinced He Wore The Best Spider-Man Suit
Apparently, the "eyes" have it when it comes to determining who among the three live-action actors wore the best suit for their respective "Spider-Man" movies.
Of course, Tobey Maguire became the first actor to play Spider-Man on the big screen in director Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" trilogy from 2002 to 2007, while Andrew Garfield boarded the reboot of the film series in director Marc Webb's two installments of "The Amazing Spider-Man" in 2012 and 2014. Coupled with his appearances in various Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, Tom Holland took over the role in "Captain America: Civil War" in 2016, and got his own movie trilogy that kicked off with director Jon Watts' "Spider-Man: Homecoming" in 2017.
No matter how basic or fancy the Spider-Man suits were or became — especially Holland's, since his costume evolved dramatically throughout films — Garfield maintains his attire was the best for a simple reason: He could see out of the mask and its wrists were easier to navigate.
"The eyes on mine are definitely the best. The eye shape is just the most open and friendly and, I don't know, sweet," Garfield said in the book "Spider-Man: No Way Home – The Art of the Movie." "I would say, just practically my suit is the best, because I have zippers on my wrist so that I can get my hands out. You get more breaks. But none of the suits are that much fun to wear."
All three Spider-Man actors are awaiting another turn on the big screen
While Andrew Garfield admits there's a downside to wearing Spider-Man's suit, the actor is thrilled that he at least had the opportunity to slip the costume on one more time 2021 Marvel Cinematic Universe adventure. Weighing in on the future of his version of Spider-Man in the MCU in a 2022 interview exclusive with Looper, Garfield said in the philosophical sense that all three versions examined in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" will always be here.
"I love what Jon Watts did with 'No Way Home.' He deserves some prize for bringing all those different story narratives into one cohesive thing that felt joyful and creative and fun," Garfield told Looper. "Each Peter's multiverse story goes on. Tobey's living his life in his universe. I'm living my life in my universe, and Tom will carry on in his. Whether or not they're on film is another question, but they will live. Maybe when we're in our 70s, they'll do another kind of crossover! That would be funny."
While all three actors are all waiting to see if they'll appear as the webslinger again, a new Spider-Man rumor has surfaced suggesting Maguire and Sam Raimi are reuniting for a new movie.