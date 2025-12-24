10 Best Episodes Of Mad Men, Ranked

Don's affair with Midge Daniels (Rosemarie DeWitt) began before the start of "Mad Men" and would continue across Season 1. She was integral in introducing audiences to the real Don — that is to say, Dick Whitman, his real name before he claimed the life of the actual Don Draper, who had been his commanding officer in the army. Don tried as hard as he could to leave his chaotic upbringing in the past and truly "become" Don Draper, but it was a battle he sometimes lost. More to the point, it was a battle he sometimes seemed to want to lose, and that was evident in maintaining a relationship with the free spirit Midge.

In "The Hobo Code," Midge finally convinces Don to not only smoke pot for the first time, but actually hang out with her boho pals. In the process, we see flashbacks to his childhood, where he was taught by an unhoused man the titular hobo's code. That is to say, how to read people in order to learn how to manipulate them for your own gain. It's there that he learns the skills that would eventually make him not only able to be an incredible pitchman, but someone who could make everyone in his life only see the version of him he wanted them to see.

Flashback episodes like this often feel more functional than actually entertaining, but "The Hobo Code" does an excellent job at presenting Don's origin story, as it were, in a way that doesn't feel lazy or uninteresting. Still, it very much is a flashback episode at the end of the day, hence it finding itself falling just short of the better half of this list.