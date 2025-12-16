10 Major Christmas Blockbusters That Bombed At The Box Office

Opening your movie in close proximity to Christmas is often a recipe for major success. Many of the world's biggest box office movies started their respective theatrical runs in December, including three of the current four largest movies ever in North America. Whether it's James Cameron epics or various "Star Wars" adventures, Christmastime has been an ideal launchpad for movies seeking out long, profitable runs in theaters. However, that doesn't mean yuletide cinema is devoid of underperformers or even outright flops. Gargantuan box office bombs that changed everything for the film industry can show up anywhere on the calendar.

That very much includes December weekends that, in other years, have housed lucrative "Avatar" or DC Comics adventures. Over time, these frames have hosted 10 especially noteworthy box office bombs that exemplify how this time of the year is far from guaranteed to deliver only hits. These 10 movies vary greatly in their genres and storytelling ambitions: Some were misguided comic book movie origin stories, while others were family films hoping to become the next "Night at the Museum" or "Sing" and smashing Christmas box office records. Still others were remakes that just sounded terrible on paper, no matter where they got launched.

Whatever these flops materialized as, they're the total opposite of all-time massive December blockbusters like "Spider-Man: No Way Home" or "Titanic." These 10 box office failures put coal in the stockings of both studio executives and holiday moviegoers alike.