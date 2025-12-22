5 Directors Who Secretly Reshot Other People's Movies

As a filmmaker, Alex Garland needs no introduction. He cut his teeth in the business by writing scripts for 2002's "28 Days Later" and 2007's "Sunshine," before evolving into the total package as writer-director and creating mind-blowing films like 2014's "Ex Machina" and 2018's "Annihilation."

Garland was also a producer and writer on 2012's "Dredd," one of the best R-rated superhero movies. Officially, the film's director is listed as Pete Travis, but there were rumors that Travis lost control of "Dredd," with Garland taking over as director and handling post-production duties. While a statement was issued (via the Los Angeles Times) that the set applied "an unorthodox collaboration," this seemed to be a politically correct way to say this wasn't Travis' movie without saying so.

Years later, Karl Urban, who plays Judge Dredd in the film, said the quiet part aloud. "A huge part of the success of 'Dredd' is in fact due to Alex Garland," Urban told JoBlo, "and what a lot of people don't realize is that Alex Garland actually directed that movie." Garland stopped short of admitting to ghost-directing "Dredd"; however, he acknowledged it was an unfair situation for Travis. "Within this is a disservice to Pete Travis, who is the credited director, who did some fundamental/crucial things, and he deserves that title," Garland told GQ. "He was put in an absolutely impossible situation, and retrospectively, the longer I've worked, the more ridiculous I think it was."