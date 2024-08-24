The 12 Best R-Rated Superhero Movies, Ranked

For a genre that uses heroic violence as its bread-and-butter, it's kind of funny how many superhero movies insist on being PG-13 or lower. On some level, the calculation makes sense: It's an expensive genre, and the money must be recouped. However, when done right, R-rated superhero flicks can be very profitable, and they often score better with critics. If the genre is founded on violence, there's something to be said for movies that allow the violence to reach a logical consequence, whether to enhance catharsis, traffic in more serious emotional territory, or to simply maximize enjoyment.

This list compiles and ranks the top dozen R-rated superhero movies based on their cultural impact and lasting legacy as opposed to their Rotten Tomatoes scores. We're disregarding the mixed reception that a lot of them originally got, often upon opening to baffled audiences and critics who didn't expect their comic book blockbusters to be so out-there and unhinged. From filthy comedy and harrowing drama to deranged action flicks, here are the best dozen R-rated superhero movies of all time. We've ranked them from worst to best, though, quite frankly, they're all fantastic examples of what superhero movies can be when filmmakers are let off the leash.