10 Best TV Shows Like The Beast In Me

Netflix has aired plenty of psychological thrillers during its time as a streaming service, but if you want to see a real highlight of this crowded genre, you might want to check out their recent hit "The Beast in Me," which was created as an original concept by Gabe Rotter and stars Emmy winners Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys. The series opens as writer Agatha "Aggie" Wiggs (Danes), who's experiencing grief-induced writer's block after the death of her son and subsequently startled when real estate heir Nile Jarvis (Rhys) moves in next door. Before even meeting Niles and his second wife Nina (Brittany Snow, fresh off her dynamic turn in "The Hunting Wives"), Aggie hears that Nile is suspected of killing his first wife, and her suspicions only grow as she observes the couple. The most startling thing about Nile, though, is that when he hears that Aggie is struggling to write another book, he gives her an idea: why doesn't she write about him instead?

With small screen pinch-hitter Natalie Morales as Aggie's ex-wife Shelley Morris and a stacked supporting cast that includes Kate Burton, Bill Irwin, Jonathan Banks, Deirdre O'Connell, and Becky Ann Baker, "The Beast in Me" has been an unqualified hit for Netflix since it dropped on November 13, 2025. So if you've already binged all of "The Beast in Me," what should you watch next? Here are 10 taut, heart-pounding domestic and psychological thrillers you should definitely add to your watchlist if you love "The Beast in Me."