10 Best TV Shows Like The Beast In Me
Netflix has aired plenty of psychological thrillers during its time as a streaming service, but if you want to see a real highlight of this crowded genre, you might want to check out their recent hit "The Beast in Me," which was created as an original concept by Gabe Rotter and stars Emmy winners Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys. The series opens as writer Agatha "Aggie" Wiggs (Danes), who's experiencing grief-induced writer's block after the death of her son and subsequently startled when real estate heir Nile Jarvis (Rhys) moves in next door. Before even meeting Niles and his second wife Nina (Brittany Snow, fresh off her dynamic turn in "The Hunting Wives"), Aggie hears that Nile is suspected of killing his first wife, and her suspicions only grow as she observes the couple. The most startling thing about Nile, though, is that when he hears that Aggie is struggling to write another book, he gives her an idea: why doesn't she write about him instead?
With small screen pinch-hitter Natalie Morales as Aggie's ex-wife Shelley Morris and a stacked supporting cast that includes Kate Burton, Bill Irwin, Jonathan Banks, Deirdre O'Connell, and Becky Ann Baker, "The Beast in Me" has been an unqualified hit for Netflix since it dropped on November 13, 2025. So if you've already binged all of "The Beast in Me," what should you watch next? Here are 10 taut, heart-pounding domestic and psychological thrillers you should definitely add to your watchlist if you love "The Beast in Me."
All Her Fault
When Peacock's miniseries "All Her Fault," based on a bestselling novel by Andrea Mara, begins its story, we follow hedge fund manager and working mom Marissa Irvine (Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress Sarah Snook) as she goes to pick up her young son Milo (Duke McCloud) from a playdate, one that's ostensibly with the son of her fellow working mother Jenny Kaminski (Dakota Fanning). The problem? When Marissa gets to the house where Jenny apparently told her they'd meet, she meets an older woman who's never heard of Milo, Jenny, Marissa, or Jenny's son Jacob (Tayden Jax Ryan). Before long, Milo is declared missing, with Michael Peña's detective Jim Alcaras on the case; Marissa, for her part, finds herself looking suspiciously at the people around her. Does her husband Peter Irvine (Jake Lacy) have anything to do with Milo's disappearance? What about his brother Brian (Daniel Monks), who lives with Marissa and Peter, or his wayward sister Lia (Abby Elliott)? Does Marissa's best friend and business partner Colin Dobbs (Jay Ellis) know more than he's willing to admit? As the story unfolds, you'll find yourself absolutely shocked by the big reveal, especially in the way that it ties to a mysterious young woman named Carrie Finch (Sophia Lillis).
Looper gave "All Her Fault" an all-around positive review after it dropped on Peacock in early November, and on December 8, the series scored a handful of Golden Globe nominations (incuding one for best limited series and one for Snook). If you love big twists in intimate stories, you won't want to miss out on "All Her Fault" — and honestly, you'll end up gripped by Snook and Fanning's lead performances alone.
The Girlfriend
On Amazon Prime Video's steamy, twisted miniseries "The Girlfriend," which adapts its story from a novel of the same name by Michelle Frances, Laura Sanderson (Robin Wright) isn't particularly concerned when her son Daniel (Laurie Davidson) brings home a new girlfriend to meet Laura and her husband Howard (Waleed Zuaiter), because none of his relationships last a particularly long time. When Laura meets the girlfriend, though, she realizes she should be worried ... because Daniel's stunning paramour, the absurdly named Cherry Lane ("House of the Dragon" standout Olivia Cooke), has quite a hold over Laura's son. Though Laura is immediately apprehensive of Cherry and worried about her real motives, Howard tells her not to worry, an instruction that Laura promptly ignores as she delves into Cherry's past in secret.
As Laura tries to find out Cherry's secrets while pretending to welcome the beautiful young woman into her home, we learn — through a neat little storytelling trick that often shows us the exact same scenes from Laura and Cherry's respective points of view — that she does have secrets she's eager to hide, and a game of cat-and-mouse officially begins between the two women. Watching Wright and Cooke duke it out is a true delight, and across just six episodes, "The Girlfriend" packs so many unbelievable and outright demented twists and turns that you'll be gripping the edge of your seat when it's all said and done. Start "The Girlfriend" to watch two phenomenal actresses at the top of their respective games, and stick around to see the unbelievable ending.
Big Little Lies
Based on a massively popular novel by Australian thriller queen Liane Moriarty, "Big Little Lies" was a huge sensation when it premiered on HBO back in early 2017. Creator David E. Kelley and Season 1's director, the late, great Jean-Marc Vallée, decided to move the narrative from a wealthy Australian suburb to the similarly wealthy California enclave of Monterey, introducing us to this extravagant world by way of newcomer Jane Chapman (Shailene Woodley) and her son Ziggy (future "Young Sheldon" Iain Armitage). As Jane and Ziggy settle in as new Monterey residents, Jane is taken in by longtime friends Madeline Mackenzie (Reese Witherspoon) and Celeste Wright (Nicole Kidman) — who both go to bat for Jane when she's antagonized by their shared frenemy Renata Klein (a formidably funny Laura Dern). Amidst all of the petty squabbles, Jane is hiding an earth-shattering secret, and as it turns out, she's in Monterey to settle a score.
Still, we know right from the opening moments of Season 1 of "Big Little Lies" that someone will die at the end, and through just seven episodes, we start to uncover the identity of the victim. Does Madeleine's long-suffering husband Ed Mackenzie (Adam Scott) bite the bullet, or is it her ex-husband Nathan Carlson (James Tupper) or his new wife Bonnie (Zoë Kravitz)? Is Celeste's marriage to the handsome, successful Perry Wright (Alexander Skårsgard) as perfect as it seems? You'll have to watch "Big Little Lies," which won Emmys for the entire series as well as acting awards for Kidman and Skårsgard, to find out. Just be sure to skip the second season; it doesn't come anywhere close to the heights of the first, and in an ideal world, this incredible show won't get a third season.
The Undoing
Released in 2020 and adapted from the book "You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz," David E. Kelley's psychological drama "The Undoing" — another twisty HBO show that stars Nicole Kidman as a wronged wife — will keep you guessing constantly throughout its six brief episodes. When we first meet Kidman's psychologist Grace Fraser, she's living a beautiful life in Manhattan with her husband Jonathan (Hugh Grant), who works as an oncologist, and their son Henry (Noah Jupe), who's a student at a prestigious New York City prep school. Everything is then suddenly torn away from Grace when Jonathan is accused of murdering a woman named Elena Alves (Matilda De Angelis), and the weirder part here is that, before Elena's body was discovered, she had a series of increasingly strange interactions with Grace herself. As the police begin to consider Jonathan as a legitimate suspect, Grace assumes that he can't possibly be responsible for such a brutal act ... until, in the very first episode, she discovers that she went on the run and left his cell phone at home, apparently on purpose.
With a supporting cast that includes phenomenal performers like Lily Rabe, the late Donald Sutherland, Édgar Ramírez, Noma Dumezweni, and Annaleigh Ashford, "The Undoing" tells a tightly plotted, unbelievably disturbing tale of a woman whose entire life is torn asunder by a series of shocking revelations. Grant, Kidman, and Jupe are the real powerhouses here, though, and "The Undoing" would fail if any of them didn't pull their weight; instead, every single one of them ensures that "The Undoing" remains unbelievably gripping from beginning to end.
Disclaimer
Yet another literary adaptation — specifically, a novel of the same name by Renée Knight — "Disclaimer" is a spectacularly gripping Apple TV original, and it's genuinely strange that such a star-studded show didn't get more attention when it aired in 2024. Written by, directed by, and created by Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuarón, "Disclaimer" stars Cate Blanchett as Catherine Ravenscroft (with a younger version of the character played in flashbacks by Leila George), who opens the series by receiving a mysterious package in the mail. When Catherine inspects the book further, it turns out to be written about her, her life, and a variety of misdeeds she's apparently committed; as we learn in that first episode, the man behind the delivery is Stephen Brigstocke (Kevin Kline), who knows certain incriminating information about Catherine thanks to the woman's previous relationship with Stephen's late son Jonathan (Louis Partridge). As Stephen continues to quietly investigate and threaten Catherine, he keeps infiltrating her life, and in the meantime, a divide grows between Catherine and her husband Robert (Sacha Baron Cohen).
With someone as talented and legendary as Cuarón at the helm, it's not entirely surprising that "Disclaimer" uses a totally innovative technique to tell this complex story, presenting the same events from two perspectives (much like "The Girlfriend"). As Stephen tries to uncover what happened in Italy 20 years before the main timeline between his deceased wife Nancy (Lesley Manville), Jonathan, and Catherine, he spirals out of control ... as does Catherine, who's desperate to keep her secrets hidden. "Disclaimer" is a truly astounding piece of television, and it pairs perfectly with "The Beast in Me."
Adolescence
Unlike a lot of other picks on this list, "Adolescence" tells you, right out of the gate, that the main suspect of a crime is one hundred percent guilty; instead of figuring out the identity of the killer, "Adolescence" is much more interested in what made this person kill in the first place. The fact that said killer is a kid — Jamie Miller, played by the incredible Emmy winner Owen Cooper — makes everything that much more heartbreaking. In this four-episode British miniseries released on Netflix and created by theater director Jack Thorne and the show's own star Stephen Graham, we learn very quickly that Jamie, who's arrested for the murder of his classmate Katie Leonard, absolutely did the deed; in fact, he was caught on video stabbing her repeatedly. From there, Jamie's father Eddie (Graham), his mother and sister Manda and Lisa (Christine Tremarco and Amélie Pease), and the police try to figure out why Jamie did something so unbelievably horrific.
"Adolescence" is a searing, unflinching look at the modernworld in which young men are growing up — specifically, an increasingly hateful and often violent world where, as Jamie does, a young man can all too easily be swayed by horrific rhetoric and real vitriol against other people, particularly women. Graham, Thorne, and their cast, especially Cooper, have created something incredible here — and that's without even mentioning that every single episode of "Adolescence" takes place in one long, unbroken, and unedited take, making it all feel claustrophobic, terrifying, and darkly fascinating. "Adolescence" was unquestionably one of the biggest shows of 2025, and though it's a tough watch, it's a necessary one.
The Girl Before
If you came across a spectacular modern apartmentin London that offered inexpensive rent so long as you carefully follow all of the house rules, would you agree to live there and abide by its specific guidelines? That's the question asked by "The Girl Before," a four episode miniseries that premiered on HBO Max in 2021 and is based on a novel of the same name by thriller writer J.P. Delaney. Across two timelines, the series — created by Delaney himself — tells the story of a young single woman, Jane Cavendish (the reliably excellent Gugu Mbatha-Raw), moving into a mysterious and technologically equipped home designed by mysterious architect Edward (David Oyelowo). That's only one timeline, though. In the second one, married couple Emma and Simon Matthews (Jessica Plummer and Ben Hardy) move into the house years before Jane does, even though Simon is apprehensive about the whole rules system ... and without spoiling anything, there's a lot more going on in this domicile than either Jane or the couple could possibly imagine.
Not only are all of the rules of this home patently insane — you're not allowed to have children, pets, rugs, personal photographs or decorative items, books, or even coasters for your drinks — but there's obviously something bizarre going on with Edward, and as Jane ultimately discovers, something so horrifying happened between Emma and Simon three years before she moved into the apartment that she never would have agreed to the arrangement had she known in the first place. "The Girl Before" is an underappreciated gem, so definitely add this one to your watchlist as soon as you can.
The Sinner
Even though Derek Simonds' series "The Sinner" was originally intended to be a miniseries, after the first season was met with overwhelming acclaim from critics, USA Network decided to make a few more installments ... so with four anthology seasons available to watch, you can pick and choose if you feel so inclined (though we honestly recommend watching all of them). With detective Henry Ambrose (the great Bill Pullman) appearing in each season as a veteran sent in to deal with particularly disturbing crimes, "The Sinner," initially based on a book of the same name by German writer Petra Hammesfahr, debuted with a season where Henry investigates a heinous crime committed by a seemingly normal housewife named Cora Tannetti (Jessica Biel, turning in a surprisingly layered and unsettling performance) who stabs a young doctor on a public beach for seemingly no reason. (She does, in fact, have a reason.)
After that, Henry investigates a double murder in Season 2 — which brings real-life couple Carrie Coon and Tracy Letts into the mix — and speaks to a young man named Julian Walker (Elisha Henig) who admits to poisoning the victims; Henry then has to figure out precisely why Julian would do such a thing. Season 3, which co-stars Matt Bomer and Chris Messina, opens with a devastating car accident that reveals several massive and disturbing revelations. Season 4, the final season of "The Sinner," focuses on a wealthy family with a daughter in trouble and stars Frances Fisher and Michael Mosley. No matter which season you choose, "The Sinner" will keep you guessing from beginning to end.
The Patient
The FX on Hulu original miniseries "The Patient," created by Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg and released in 2022, gets off to a wonderfully crazy start when Dr. Alan Strauss (Steve Carell), a therapist who's only recently lost his beloved wife, sees a strange new patient named Sam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson) and realizes exactly how troubled he is ... before Sam takes Alan hostage to serve as his own personal therapist. You see, Sam is a serial killer by night and a restaurant inspector by day who is trying to kick the habit of murdering people and, as such, he thinks he can cure his urges by holding Alan hostage in his home. Unfortunately for Alan, Sam's mother Candace (Linda Emond) is complicit in his wrongdoings, and as "The Patient" plays out, we watch Sam give in to his horrifying impulses before returning home to discuss said impulses with a captive Alan.
"The Patient" is, for lack of a better term, a two-hander, and Carell and Gleeson are genuinely masterful together, creating a dynamic that would be potentially endearing under radically different circumstances. As the series goes through its 10 episodes, Alan, in captivity, hallucinates important people in his life like his estranged son Ezra (Andrew Leeds) and his own former therapist Charlie Addison (David Alan Grier), trying to make sense of his situation, while Sam goes further off the deep end, resulting in a deeply tragic ending. "The Patient" is deeply unsettling, but it's also a wholly captivating story.
Behind Her Eyes
Adapted from a hit thriller novel by Sarah Pinborough, "Behind Her Eyes" might have the craziest twist in recent TV history; seriously, try and guess what it might be before the series finale (and we guarantee you'll still be off-base somehow). The 2021 show, created by Steve Lightfoot for Netflix, centers around a young woman named Louisa (Simona Brown), a single mom who begins an incredibly ill-advised affair with her boss, Dr. David Ferguson (Tom Bateman). When Louisa meets David's beautiful and enigmatic wife Adele (Eve Hewson), she's drawn further into their strange arrangement and begins sympathizing with Adele thanks to her ongoing issues with David. Still, Louisa eventually discovers something genuinely earth-shattering, leaving her to fully re-evaluate her entire relationship with both David and Adele ... and ultimately, the series builds to a reveal that will leave your entire jaw on the floor.
This is not an understatement, but again, the big twist in "Behind Her Eyes" is notoriously wild, and the less that's said about it, the better. With that said, Bateman, Brown, and Hewson — the last of whom really brings something special to this adaptation — provide unbelievable central performances to tell this story, and you'll find yourself gasping by the time "Behind Her Eyes" comes to a close. Trust us, you won't regret queuing up "Behind Her Eyes," and before you know it, you'll be spoiling the big twist for anyone willing to listen.