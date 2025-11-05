All Her Fault Review: A Gripping, Paint-By-Numbers, And Unexpectedly Emotional Thriller

Irish author Andrea Mara has been writing incredibly solid thriller novels since 2017, but her first major adaptation only just arrived courtesy of "All Her Fault," a Peacock original miniseries that marks Sarah Snook's return to the small screen. Snook, who won an Emmy for her phenomenal turn as Siobhan "Shiv" Roy on the critically adored HBO series "Succession," takes on a more maternal role (literally) on "All Her Fault," which casts her as working mother Marissa Irvine (and, again, is based on Mara's 2021 novel of the same name). When Marissa goes to pick up her son Milo (Duke McCloud) from a playdate — a playdate she assumes is with a young boy named Jacob (Tayden Jax Ryan), the only son of fellow working mom Jenny Kaminsky (Dakota Fanning) — at an unfamiliar address, she discovers an older woman who doesn't know Jacob, Jenny, or Milo ... and Milo isn't there.

Throughout the full eight-episode season provided to critics, we bear witness to Marissa's understandable and profound agony as she tries to figure out where Milo is, aided by her husband Peter (Jake Lacy), his brother Brian (Daniel Monks) and sister Lia ("The Bear" standout Abby Elliott), and Marissa's best friend and business partner Colin (Jay Ellis). What follows is, on one level, a pretty paint-by-numbers and fairly standard procedural thriller about a missing child, made juicier and more interesting when we learn that a woman known as Carrie Finch ("Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" star Sophia Lillis) might be responsible for Milo's abduction.

Ultimately, "All Her Fault" transcends the genre by smartly diverging from Mara's book in small but vital ways, including a larger focus on the friendship between Marissa and Jenny, storylines about a detective, Jim Alcaras (Michael Peña) struggling to handle his own home life, and a deeper understanding of the dynamics between the story's various characters. Does "All Her Fault" fall into some of the genre's more predictable pitfalls, though? Yes, definitely.