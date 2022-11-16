Zoë Kravitz Thinks Big Little Lies Is Done After Two Seasons

When the HBO limited series "Big Little Lies" — based on the 2014 novel of the same name — came out in 2017, it was an instant hit. Developed for television by David E. Kelley, the series is set in the affluent Monterey, California and follows five mothers — played by Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz, and Laura Dern — who become suspects in a murder investigation. Not only was it extremely popular amongst viewers, but it also received a slew of award nominations, even sweeping the Primetime Emmys with five wins (including outstanding limited series).

As a result, the series was picked up for a second season, despite the fact that it was originally intended as a limited series. The entire main cast returned for the follow-up season, with Meryl Streep joining the cast in a major supporting role. And ever since the second season aired in the summer of 2019, fans have been wondering if they can expect a third season — especially after somewhat of a cliffhanger ending in the Season 2 finale.

A few cast members have already weighed in on a potential third season — Dern and Witherspoon, for example, have both expressed interest in continuing the series. Now, the most recent cast member to address the potential for a Season 3 is Kravitz — and, unfortunately for fans, the news isn't looking good for a continuation.