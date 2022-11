Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Zoë Kravitz Thinks Big Little Lies Is Done After Two Seasons

When the HBO limited series "Big Little Lies" — based on the 2014 novel of the same name — came out in 2017, it was an instant hit. Developed for television by David E. Kelley, the series is set in the affluent Monterey, California and follows five mothers — played by Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz, and Laura Dern — who become suspects in a murder investigation. Not only was it extremely popular amongst viewers, but it also received a slew of award nominations, even sweeping the Primetime Emmys with five wins (including outstanding limited series).

As a result, the series was picked up for a second season, despite the fact that it was originally intended as a limited series. The entire main cast returned for the follow-up season, with Meryl Streep joining the cast in a major supporting role. And ever since the second season aired in the summer of 2019, fans have been wondering if they can expect a third season — especially after somewhat of a cliffhanger ending in the Season 2 finale.

A few cast members have already weighed in on a potential third season — Dern and Witherspoon, for example, have both expressed interest in continuing the series. Now, the most recent cast member to address the potential for a Season 3 is Kravitz — and, unfortunately for fans, the news isn't looking good for a continuation.