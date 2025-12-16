5 Celebrity Letterboxd Accounts You Have To Follow
Letterboxd has become the go-to social media platform for cinephiles to talk about everything they watch. While you'll find movie discussions on every app, Letterboxd caters to the film critic in all of us. You can rank everything you watch using a five-star scale and even write a review of what you thought. You should feel free to create a full dissertation on what did and didn't work for you, but rest assured, the most popular reviews for any movie tend to be short, quippy statements with a high chance of going viral.
Like Rotten Tomatoes, Letterboxd allows you to see an average consensus of what most users feel about a given film, making it easy to determine things like what people thought the worst films of 2025 were, according to the platform. You can follow friends, professional critics, and even your favorite celebrities. Yes, some famous folks like to keep a low profile, like Margot Robbie allegedly having a secret Letterboxd account before it was deleted. Others don't mind the extra attention, but you may want to be a tad discerning over who you follow.
Many celebrities have Letterboxd accounts, but that doesn't automatically mean they're interesting finds. In some cases, a celebrity hasn't updated their page in years. Instead, turn your attention to these celebrity pages if you want thoughtful insights or just humorous recommendations.
Kyle MacLachlan
Kyle MacLachlan seems like one of the nicest, most down-to-earth celebrities around, and we would know. Looper interviewed him in 2024 for "Fallout" and he was more than happy to talk about how his own father inspired his role in the video game adaptation. He has a phenomenal TikTok page where he's not above dressing up in a hot dog suit and lip synching to Chappell Roan. He's the internet's dad in a way, and that includes some old-school film recommendations over on Letterboxd.
It's always fascinating to see what newer films catch his eye, but he's also willing to go back in time, like writing about 1983's "Local Hero," which he watched for the first time in 2025 since he was filming "Dune" when it initially came out. Easily, the most fun aspect of MacLachlan's page is his lists where he's come up with 10 films his most famous characters would probably love the most. That includes Dale Cooper from "Twin Peaks," who would enjoy an assortment of David Lynch films in addition to sillier fare like 1981's "Waitress," probably because the restaurant setting reminds him of coffee and cherry pie.
He may not be the most active user, but you wouldn't expect your own dad to be up-to-date on social media apps. It's a fun page, and when he does post something, you'll be waiting on bated breath to read what he says.
Charli XCX
Charli XCX dropped her first album in 2013, existing on the periphery of a pop music landscape before breaking the floodgates open with 2024's "Brat." The songs were simultaneously fun yet emotional; there were tracks one could dance to or just sit down and vibe with. And the singer seems determined to parlay her newfound success into a bonafide acting career. She's already starred in "100 Nights of Hero," which received a mixed review from Looper, and she has "The Moment," "The Gallerist," and "Faces of Death," among others, in the works. Maybe it's no surprise Charli XCX's Letterboxd account has become a must-stop destination for cinephiles.
She tends to garner a reputation for herself as a party girl. Given the topics in "Brat," it's understandable why. However, if you listen to her interviews, she can be incredibly insightful, and that goes double for her Letterboxd reviews. Her Top 4 on the platform include some projects one might not expect from her, like "Céline and Julie Go Boating" and "Phantom Thread."
But rest assured, she can be funny and profane like the true brat she is. While heaping praise on "Marty Supreme," she writes, "[Director Josh Safdie] got the juice but he obviously f****** knows coz there's no way you pull this off without knowing you're THE f****** s***." If nothing else, it may be a good idea to see what movies she's watching lately because it could offer a taste of what to expect from her next album.
Iman Vellani
Iman Vellani is an underutilized secret weapon within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She plays Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, in the Disney+ series "Ms. Marvel" as well as the feature-length film "The Marvels." She perfectly embodies the plucky teenager who's constantly starstruck to be around full-on Avengers. Hopefully, she gets a lot more work soon (either in or out of the MCU), but for now, you can read Vellani's Letterboxd to see how funny and insightful she can be.
She regularly watches older movies like 1948's "The Red Shoes," but there's no denying that the main attraction of her account is seeing what she has to say about the latest Marvel movies. Her thoughts on "Thunderbolts*" are pure perfection: "Five emotionally constipated misfits are forced into trauma bonding under the watchful eye of a morally bankrupt authority figure and — oh, um, hey, so this is the breakfast club in tactical gear. I live."
Vellani has some of the most eclectic movie taste on the platform. She logs a ton of movies, and in November 2025 alone, she watched 20 films. We'll probably be able to tell if she starts filming for "Avengers: Secret Wars" because that number will undoubtedly go down with an epic movie like that on the schedule.
Rachel Sennott
Rachel Sennott's reviews on Letterboxd are true to form to the types of characters she tends to play in "I Love LA" and "Bodies Bodies Bodies." There's that party girl aesthetic where you can tell she's tapped into the wider world of social media. For example, her review of "Weapons" is more about her traveling than the film itself: "U guys I showed up to my flight hungover and took my sleeping pill too early then the flight was delayed for four hours and I fell asleep on the floor of the airport and then I woke up and almost missed my flight now we're waiting on the plane and I thought now would be a good time to log some movies ... anyways I really loved this one."
Her reviews tend to be on the shorter side. They lean more toward providing hilarious commentary rather than anything thematic about the film itself. But most social media doesn't need to take itself too seriously. That would be like insisting every post on X needs to be some PhD-level dissertation rather than little jokes.
Few understand social media like Sennott. She technically got her start on X (then known as Twitter) posting jokes before making it big as an actor. It's nice to see that even with all of her success, she still finds the time to offer her followers hilarious gems on Letterboxd.
Carrie Coon and Tracy Letts
The couple that logs movies on Letterboxd together stays together. Actor Carrie Coon ("The Leftovers," "The White Lotus") and actor/writer Tracy Letts ("Lady Bird," "A House of Dynamite") have been married since 2013 and have two children together. Rather than keep separate Letterboxd accounts to log whatever movies they see, they share one, so you may never know who exactly is writing something. But you can be reasonably assured they each have signed off on it.
Of course, their reviews aren't always about what they think. It's clear they're exposing their two kids to ample cinematic gems early in life, and they make sure to let everyone know what their kids think of certain classics. For instance, "The Muppet Movie" really divided them: "The boy, 7 years old: belly laughs, a thousand stars. The girl, 4 years old: nope, forget it, out, one star."
It's the kind of commentary any parent would relate to, but whether you have kids of your own or not, this account is a fantastic resource. Both Coon and Letts are plenty busy with their respective careers, but when you love movies, you make time to watch as many as you can.