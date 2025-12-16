5 Celebrity Letterboxd Accounts You Have To Follow

Letterboxd has become the go-to social media platform for cinephiles to talk about everything they watch. While you'll find movie discussions on every app, Letterboxd caters to the film critic in all of us. You can rank everything you watch using a five-star scale and even write a review of what you thought. You should feel free to create a full dissertation on what did and didn't work for you, but rest assured, the most popular reviews for any movie tend to be short, quippy statements with a high chance of going viral.

Like Rotten Tomatoes, Letterboxd allows you to see an average consensus of what most users feel about a given film, making it easy to determine things like what people thought the worst films of 2025 were, according to the platform. You can follow friends, professional critics, and even your favorite celebrities. Yes, some famous folks like to keep a low profile, like Margot Robbie allegedly having a secret Letterboxd account before it was deleted. Others don't mind the extra attention, but you may want to be a tad discerning over who you follow.

Many celebrities have Letterboxd accounts, but that doesn't automatically mean they're interesting finds. In some cases, a celebrity hasn't updated their page in years. Instead, turn your attention to these celebrity pages if you want thoughtful insights or just humorous recommendations.