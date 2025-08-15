The 12 Worst Movies Of 2025 So Far, According To Letterboxd

Even before award season begins, 2025 has already delivered some all-time great movies, such as "Sinners," "Sorry, Baby," and "On Becoming a Guinea Fowl." Inevitably, though, the year has also produced motion pictures that have already become infamous punchlines all over the internet. If you want to gaze upon the nadir of 2025's cinema offerings, take a glimpse at the year's lowest-rated features on Letterboxd. The site has taken off like a rocket in the last few years as a gathering place for film fans from all walks of life. Given how obsessive and dedicated its users are to everything cinema, Letterboxd can be a perfect place to discover obscure gems or equally unknown turkeys.

The 12 lowest-rated movies of 2025 on Letterboxd (as of this writing) are as eclectic a group of titles as they are profoundly cursed. Some of them illustrate what happens when cynical capitalist impulses consume the territory of low-budget horror films. Others are groan-worthy franchise extensions or tiresome attempts to extend the shelf life of once-beloved movie stars. But whatever makes these 2025 features so reviled by the Letterboxd community, at least they've inspired some amusing and even occasionally insightful reviews from the website's user base. Plus, these duds, ranked from the "highest" to the absolute lowest-rated, make it even easier to appreciate the year's cinematic winners like "Eephus" or "April."