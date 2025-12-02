100 Nights Of Hero Review: A Rushed Outline For A Feminist Fantasy

"100 Nights of Hero" is a pleasant little nothing of a movie, which is only a big problem in as much as it so clearly wants to be something. If you're making a film about the power of stories to change the world, you most likely don't want your own storytelling to be so flimsy. There are pleasures to be had here: Emma Corrin and Maika Monroe are cute together as secret lesbian lovers, Nicholas Galitzine's himbo goofiness and Felicity Jones' sardonic narration offer a decent amount of laughs, and the Wes Anderson-lite fantasy aesthetic is appealing throughout. I don't even object to the film's big messages being simple and obvious. But did the presentation of these messages have to feel so simple and obvious?

I have not read the graphic novel by Isabel Greenberg that writer-director Julia Jackman based the film on, so I couldn't tell you how it compares. The film gives the impression of being cut down to the bare bones — of the promised "100 Nights," it only really shows like 10 of them, and significant plot points, including the film's big climax, are passed over in lines of exposition. As much as I respect the idea of sticking to 90 minutes in an age where big movies like "Marty Supreme" can exhaust their lengthy runtimes, surely there's something left on the cutting room floor that would strengthen "Hero," right? Maybe there is, maybe there isn't. If the book is as bare-bones in its storytelling as the film, perhaps it works better in a more symbolic medium.

Whatever happened in bringing this story to the big screen, "100 Nights of Hero" starts off enjoyable enough in the moment, but by the time it ends, it's easy to feel underwhelmed.