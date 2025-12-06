Michelle Pfeiffer's 2025 Christmas Comedy On Prime Video Highlights An Important Holiday Hero

In Prime Video's "Oh. What. Fun," Michelle Pfeiffer plays Claire Clauster, the matriarch of the Clauster family. Though Claire does everything for her clan as Christmas comes around, nobody in the family appears to notice, including her three grown children, her two young grandchildren, and her husband (Denis Leary). They don't even do the one thing she wanted for Christmas: enter her in her favorite talk show's "Holiday Moms" contest. And when the whole group manages to leave her behind and go to an activity she organized, Claire has had it; she takes off to have her own Christmas adventure, free from her family.

We can't blame Claire for being frustrated. After all, moms are often the glue that hold the whole family together, especially at holiday time. Yet, as "Oh. What. Fun." itself points out, they're scarcely given their due. After all, when was the last time you encountered a holiday movie that was about a mom on the big screen? They're mostly about men, including Santa Claus. But mothers tend to really be the ones who "see you when you're sleeping" and "know when you're awake."

This makes "Oh. What. Fun" the rare Christmas movie that's an ode to moms. As Pfeiffer herself told Cinema Express, "When I read the script, I immediately connected with Claire because she represents so many moms who are the unsung heroes of their families, especially during the holidays. She's this incredibly capable person who makes everything look effortless. But inside, she's yearning to be seen and appreciated."