Die My Love Review: Jennifer Lawrence Carries Lynne Ramsay's Frustrating Drama

Lynne Ramsay's new movie "Die My Love" exists because producer Martin Scorsese read the 2017 novel by Ariana Harwicz in his book club and couldn't stop thinking that the main character was a perfect role for Jennifer Lawrence. The inspiration for that casting choice was Lawrence's performance as the unnamed title character in Darren Aronofsky's divisive allegory "mother!," which infamously got an "F" grade from CinemaScore audience polling.

Similar to "mother!," "Die My Love" begins with Lawrence's character Grace moving to a dilapidated old house in the middle of nowhere with her husband Jackson (Robert Pattinson), and ends with their relationship falling apart in flames. Where "mother!" was driven by the horror of claustrophobia, however, "Die My Love" is driven by the ennui of loneliness. Grace spends most of her time alone in her house while Jackson's away working, accompanied only by her baby and, for one early stretch of the movie, a very annoying dog. Take one guess as to what happens to the dog.

As your guess may have indicated, the other big commonality between "Die My Love" and "mother!" is that neither movie is the least bit concerned with being likable. I wouldn't be shocked if "Die My Love" also gets an F CinemaScore or thereabouts; the distribution company MUBI must be hoping Katniss Everdeen and Edward Cullen draw enough curious moviegoers on opening weekend before word of mouth gets out about just how alienating the film is to mainstream tastes. I'm with Scorsese in defending "mother!" — I loved its big ideas and captivating sense of escalation even if its extremity bordered on tastelessness — but count me among those baffled by "Die My Love." Maybe there's something I'm not getting here, but as far as I'm concerned, "Die My Love" comes alive in individual scenes yet feels stultifying as a whole.