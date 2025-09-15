Hamnet Review: An Achingly Beautiful Monument To Love And Grief [TIFF 2025]

William Shakespeare wrote hundreds of thousands of words over the course of his career, most of which have been passed down through the centuries and cherished. But despite his prolific output, we know shockingly little about his home life — his wife and children, who have been relegated to little more than a historical footnote. It's only with Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao's "Hamnet," adapted from a novel of the same name by Maggie O'Farrell, that their lives are reclaimed, and some of Shakespeare's most compelling work is given context. A thoughtful meditation on love and grief, "Hamnet" features career-best performances from Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley, and is Zhao's most intimate work to date.

Long before William Shakespeare (Mescal) was the most famous playwright in history, he was just the son of a glover, over-educated for his station and bursting with unrealized promise. Although he finds domestic bliss with the unconventional, wild-eyed Agnes (Buckley) and their three children, his burgeoning career as a writer requires him to split his time between Stratford-on-Avon and London. And so it goes that when a tragedy strikes that will change their family forever, William is far from home and unable to help when he is most needed.

For as long as she could remember, Agnes had a vision of herself on her deathbed, surrounded by two children. So when she ultimately has three, she's perpetually on her guard, terrified that this glimpse into the future will turn out to be true, and she will lose one of her children. It seems likely that it will be Judith (Olivia Lynes), who almost died at birth and has been sickly in the years since. No one suspects Hamnet (Jacobi Jupe), her strapping, hearty twin brother. But in coping with their loss, William and Agnes approach grief in profoundly different ways, their pain and anguish threatening to drive a wedge between the two of them. Agnes' grief is primal, overwhelming, all-consuming. And William — well, he can only begin to grapple with his emotions through his work. Agnes is a scream into the void, William is the quiet scratching of a quill on paper.