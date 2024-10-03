How Colin Farrell Transformed Into Penguin

Colin Farrell is unrecognizable as Penguin in "The Batman," to the point where some folks had no idea it was him underneath the costume while watching the movie. The same sentiment rings true for his outing as Oswald Cobb on HBO's emotionally intelligent spin-off series, "The Penguin," where he continues to look nothing like the charming Irish actor everyone knows and loves.

This franchise clearly wants Farrell's appearance to reflect the Penguin's sleazy aspects, and accomplishing this feat was an arduous task for the creators. As documented by YouTuber Luke Sherran, Farrell has praised acclaimed makeup artist Michael Marino for bringing Cobb's distinct look to life in "The Batman" and on "The Penguin," noting that he's a genius. Despite being impressed by the artist's creative prowess, however, the actor noted that being buried underneath all of those prosthetics required him to sit in the makeup chair for up to four hours some days — and that doesn't include the time he spent filming his scenes.

The patience and hard work paid off, though, as Farrell truly inhabits the character. That said, while sitting in a makeup chair for hours was a challenge for the actor, Marino also faced difficulties while creating the Penguin costume in the first place. With that in mind, let's find out how the artist went about ensuring that Cobb looked credible and didn't become ridiculous.