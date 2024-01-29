How Austin Butler's Elvis Accent Created A Problem For Masters Of The Air

Austin Butler almost took the King of Rock n' Roll to work with him. In 2021, a few short days after the actor completed three consecutive years of filming "Elvis," he began working on Apple TV's "Masters of the Air." According to Butler, that wasn't enough time to get Elvis' accent, let alone the character, out of his head.

During an interview on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Butler admitted to hiring a dialect coach as a defensive measure to prevent three years of muscle memory from affecting his next project. "It was a lot. I was just trying to remember who I was, I was trying to remember what I liked to do. All I thought about was Elvis for three years," the actor said. He further explained how he flew to London to prepare for his next role during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to him being quarantined for ten days. During that time, Butler poured himself into learning about World War II to prepare for shooting "Masters of the Air." The actor also admitted that he had to work with a professional in an effort to avoid letting his "Elvis" work interfere with the new project. "I had a dialect coach just to help me not sound like Elvis."

But the wrong accent sneaking into the wrong project might be the least of Butler's concerns because there's a chance that the voice of Elvis Presley might be a part of the actor for the rest of his life.