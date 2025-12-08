10 Star Trek Plot Twists That Still Surprise New Fans

As of 2025, there are nearly 1000 episodes of "Star Trek" across more than a dozen series, not to mention 14 "Star Trek" movies. Among the greatest and most enduring science fiction franchises of all time, "Star Trek" excels when telling thoughtful, dramatic stories of exploration and discovery, but is never afraid to explore other genres as well, from romances and horror stories to mysteries and even comedies. Though the franchise isn't best known for its big, shock endings, some of its finest episodes feature plot twists that leave audiences with their collective jaws on the floor.

Not all plot twists are created equal, of course. In "Star Trek," they can take many forms, and in the franchise's interconnected universe of stories — that span hundreds of canonical years — some plot twists can do more than just change the events of a given episode; They can even reverberate through the universe and change how we view entire shows, longtime characters, or even the franchise itself. The best plot twists can't be seen coming, and many shocked audiences when they aired for the first time. But as "Trek" has grown in recent years, with newer fans going back and watching every "Star Trek" series, many of the best plot twists continue to surprise even the most recent devotees.