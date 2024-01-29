The Real Reason Denise Crosby Left Star Trek: The Next Generation

Denise Crosby's hard-as-nails Lieutenant Tasha Yar was introduced as one of the main characters of "Star Trek: The Next Generation." In a move that shocked audiences, however, the chief of security didn't last long aboard the USS Enterprise-D. Season 1, Episode 23 — "Skin of Evil" — marked the character's final episode on "Star Trek: TNG," as Crosby unexpectedly departed the show.

Crosby didn't get fired or find herself forced out, however. Departing the show was her own decision, as she had grown to find the role too restrictive and opted to exit the series.

"I wanted to leave the show," she told StarTrek.com. "Although it was Gene's idea to have the character die. He thought it would be so shocking. I wanted to leave as I was struggling with not being able to do much with the character. I had all these ideas and couldn't do them. I was just stage dressing. I chose to leave instead of just being satisfied with that."