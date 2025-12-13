10 Times Star Trek Took Risks Other Sci-Fi Franchises Never Attempted

From "Flash Gordon" to "Rick & Morty," science fiction has evolved over the last hundred years, and each new entry adds something unique to the genre. But travel back to 1966, and you'll find that the state of science fiction was very different from what we know today. One might rightly say that it was "Star Trek" — one of the biggest and best sci-fi franchises ever conceived — that built the foundation for the genre as we know it now. Because the series, its spin-offs, and its many feature films, weren't just boldly going in space — they were boldly taking risks and forging a new path for science fiction as a whole.

Over the course of the last 60 years, in fact, "Star Trek" has earned a reputation as a franchise unafraid to take chances. It pushed the boundaries of what sci-fi could be, especially on television, and became famous for its trailblazing tendencies. One might even argue that without "Star Trek," science fiction might not be one of the biggest genres in media today, where the likes of the MCU, "Star Wars" and "Avatar" reign supreme. Some might shrug at that statement, but there's a real case to be made. To bolster it, we've collected a list of 10 big risks that "Star Trek" dared to take that other sci-fi franchises had never attempted.