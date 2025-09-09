5 Star Trek Characters Who Died Too Soon

The "Star Trek" franchise comprises a dozen TV shows and even more movies, providing a wealth of rich characters who have dazzled fans for generations. Viewers all over the world have fallen in love with the dedicated heroes serving on the greatest starships in the galaxy, from captains Kirk, Picard, Janeway, and Sisko, to alien favorites like Spock, Worf, Saru, and Borg drone Seven of Nine. With so much material spanning six decades, it's perhaps not surprising that there have been some devastating character deaths in the "Star Trek" franchise. However, while characters like Mr. Spock were killed off in shocking fashion and then immediately brought back to life, others haven't been so lucky.

Beloved captains Kirk and Sisko both met their ends to the dismay of "Star Trek" fans everywhere, but at least both characters got years of engrossing, multi-layered stories that explored every facet of their lives. The same can't be said for every character who has been killed off in "Star Trek" media, and there are quite a few who saw their demise far earlier than many fans may have liked. While the reasons that they died differ — some for narrative purposes, others simply because an actor left the series — it doesn't change the fact that they passed on well before their time. Here are five "Star Trek" characters that we wish had stuck around for a lot longer.