10 Movies Like Legally Blonde You Need To Check Out

Whenever you're feeling down and out, you should probably watch (or re-watch) "Legally Blonde" — and by the time the credits roll, you'll feel like you can do and be anything you want. Written by screenwriting duo Karen McCullah Lutz and Kirsten Smith (making their first but not last appearance on this particular list) and directed by Robert Luketic, "Legally Blonde" tells the self-affirming story of Elle Woods (a pitch-perfect Reese Witherspoon), a bubbly young woman living a seemingly perfect life as president of her California sorority Delta Nu. One night, Elle heads to dinner with her seemingly perfect boyfriend Warner Huntington III (future "Vampire Diaries" star Matthew Davis), expecting him to propose; instead, Warner breaks up with Elle as he prepares to head to Harvard Law School, telling her he needs somebody more "serious." (He specifically tells her he needs a "Jackie, not a Marilyn" if he's going to be a senator by age 30, in fact.)

So what does Elle do? She aces the LSAT, hires a Coppola to direct her admissions video, and gets herself into Harvard Law School to win Warner's heart once and for all. When she gets to Harvard, though, her real journey of self-discovery begins thanks to new friends like Emmett Richmond (Luke Wilson) and even Warner's fiancée Vivian Kensington (Selma Blair), who starts out as Elle's sworn enemy and becomes her best friend. By the end the film, Elle doesn't need Warner; she has herself and her own brilliance to fall back on.

With all that said, what should you watch after "Legally Blonde?" We've got you covered. Here are 10 movies that pair perfectly with "Legally Blonde."