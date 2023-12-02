Emma Stone's Transformation From Superbad To Today

In 2015, Emma Stone found herself at the center of a scandal for her role in the romantic comedy "Aloha." In the film, she plays Captain Allison Ng, an Air Force pilot of one-quarter Chinese and one-quarter Hawaiian descent. The Media Action Network for Asian Americans, an organization advocating for more accurate media portrayals, was among the first to point out the film's lack of Asian-Pacific Islander representation. "Caucasians only make up 30% of the population [of Hawaii], but from watching this film, you'd think they made up 99%," the organization expressed in a statement (via The Guardian).

Others were quick to follow in the outrage, specifically targeting Stone for portraying a woman of Hawaiian and Asian heritage despite not sharing those backgrounds. Director Cameron Crowe took responsibility for the casting in a blog apology, writing, "I have heard your words and your disappointment, and I offer you a heartfelt apology to all who felt this was an odd or misguided casting choice." He followed up by explaining that the character was inspired by a real-life redheaded Hawaiian whose outward appearance wasn't a clear reflection of her heritage.

Stone acknowledged the criticisms in an interview with Australia's News.co.au, saying, "There's a lot of conversation about how we want to see people represented on screen and what we need to change as a business to reflect culture in a clearer way and not in an idealized way. There are some flaws in the system. My eyes have been opened in many ways this year."