How To Watch The Final Destination Movies In Order

When "Final Destination" hit theaters in 2000, the horror genre was in an interesting place. The slasher boom of the 1980s had given way to the winking, self-aware teen horror films that followed in the wake of "Scream." Even the notably evil Chucky, of the "Child's Play" franchise, had become a camp icon by the time the decade drew to a close. The first "Final Destination" was focused on teenagers, but it was a notable outlier in the genre at the time because of just how gleefully mean the movie was. Suddenly we had a new franchise that delighted in coming up with devilish, cruel ways to slaughter its characters, constantly outdoing itself with its elaborate kills.

The franchise has lasted more than two decades, which means that for anyone diving in for the first time, there are a number of movies to wrap your mind around. They also follow a famously-ridiculous numbering system, making it difficult to tell at first glance which movies should be watched when. As a result, we recommend watching the "Final Destination" films in the order in which they were released. The best order to watch the films in, then, is:

"Final Destination" (2000)

"Final Destination 2" (2003)

"Final Destination 3" (2006)

"The Final Destination" (2009)

"Final Destination 5" (2011)

"Final Destination Bloodlines" (2025)

Below, we'll dive into each film, explaining why this order makes the most sense for people new to the franchise.