How Barbie's Cutting Satire & Loving Fan-Service Prove Cash-Ins Can Be Clever

"Barbie" is a smart, insightful, intricately crafted movie made by one of the most audacious and creative directors working today — and the idea that this standard would hold true for every single Mattel project to come is as naive as Barbie is about the state of the real world as the movie begins. Sure, Daniel Kaluuya's apparently super-dark, "surrealistic" take on "Barney" sounds interesting and could be just as clever as "Barbie," but let's all try and be realistic. Mattel has an enormous slate of incoming projects, with everything from "Hot Wheels" to "Uno" on the docket. How could lightning possibly strike that many times?

Gerwig's personal connection to the mythos of Barbie mixed with her sharp talents as a screenwriter and director are the keys to this movie's success. Not every Mattel project will get this lucky, and that's not conjecture — it's a fact. Creators like Gerwig don't grow on trees, as much as Mattel executives probably wish that they did... and every piece of the "Barbie" movie comes together because its writer-director understands Barbie as an image, a character, a toy, and ultimately, the human being she becomes.

We're not going to get a whole slew of "Barbie" movies just because Gerwig kicked off Mattel's movie spree at such a high level. That said, we can only hope that, as directors look to Gerwig's example for their own takes on Mattel's toys, they'll at least be able to approximate her talents in some way, shape, or form. It's that, or we get fewer movies like "Barbie" and a lot more like "The Emoji Movie."