Final Destination Star Devon Sawa Is Still A Fan Of The Franchise

During a recent interview with Men's Health, Devon Sawa spoke at length about his recent time on "Chucky," but he also reflected on his time on the first "Final Destination" film. He revealed that he didn't return for any future installments in a starring capacity because it was a decision made by agents and people involved in the series. However, he did say that he's still very much a fan of the "Final Destination" franchise and that he would happily watch future films.

"I've gone to some of the later premieres, and I still keep in touch with a lot of the producers and directors," Sawa said. "So I'm still a fan, and I'll definitely watch the next one. It's really been nice, with every movie being a new protagonist, to see what they're going to do and see their take on it."

It's encouraging to know that Sawa holds no ill will toward not being allowed to return to the franchise that he arguably helped popularize, especially since he's really found something of a comeback with his time on the popular "Chucky" show. And there's always a possibility that he returns again, whether in a starring capacity or another cameo. In the world of Hollywood, nothing is ever really off the table.