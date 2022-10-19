Final Destination Star Devon Sawa Is Still A Fan Of The Franchise
Devon Sawa has made something of a horror comeback as of late, especially with his multi-part recurring stint on the "Chucky" TV series. However, back in 2000, the actor starred in the supernatural horror film "Final Destination," a movie quite literally about cheating death again and again after Sawa's character, Alex Browning, has a premonition about his plane exploding. While the film received a slightly negative critical response with a 35% score on Rotten Tomatoes, it did perform well at the box office, grossing $112 million at the worldwide box office (per Box Office Mojo).
This level of success led to four additional films, which were also successful. However, the last film in the franchise, "Final Destination 5," was released in 2011 and the franchise has been in a stand-still state since then. In September of this year, though, the next installment finally made some traction by adding directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein to the project (per The Hollywood Reporter). As for Sawa, the actor hasn't starred in a "Final Destination" film since the original, though he did make a cameo appearance near the end of "Final Destination 5." Still, the actor still considers himself a big fan of the series.
Devon Sawa says he will keep watching Final Destination movies
During a recent interview with Men's Health, Devon Sawa spoke at length about his recent time on "Chucky," but he also reflected on his time on the first "Final Destination" film. He revealed that he didn't return for any future installments in a starring capacity because it was a decision made by agents and people involved in the series. However, he did say that he's still very much a fan of the "Final Destination" franchise and that he would happily watch future films.
"I've gone to some of the later premieres, and I still keep in touch with a lot of the producers and directors," Sawa said. "So I'm still a fan, and I'll definitely watch the next one. It's really been nice, with every movie being a new protagonist, to see what they're going to do and see their take on it."
It's encouraging to know that Sawa holds no ill will toward not being allowed to return to the franchise that he arguably helped popularize, especially since he's really found something of a comeback with his time on the popular "Chucky" show. And there's always a possibility that he returns again, whether in a starring capacity or another cameo. In the world of Hollywood, nothing is ever really off the table.