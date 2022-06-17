Phil Tippett's Mad God Is The Perfect Movie For The Moment

When thinking about the best practical effects in cinema, there are a few movies that instantly come to mind, like "Star Wars," "The Terminator," "RoboCop," and "Jurassic Park." As the years have gone by, CGI has improved in leaps and bounds. Now it's not just dinosaurs or aliens that are created by computers, but studios also love to dish out de-aging technology to bring younger versions of characters (like the young and semi-digital Luke Skywalker) back to the screen.

As great as CGI is, though, there's something truly beautiful about the practical effects that go into creating some of the most iconic cinematic worlds of the past. And when it comes to these hands-on visual effects, Oscar winner Phil Tippett is arguably one of the most iconic producers of all-time, having won Academy awards for his work on Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi" as well as "Jurassic Park" (per IMDb). Tippett also used his talents for "RoboCop," and "Starship Troopers."

As it turns out, Tippett has been working on his own passion project for over 30 years, "Mad God," a stop-motion film has finally been released in June 2022. "Mad God" follows an unnamed Assassin who dives into the murkiest depths of a depraved reality to carry out an apocalyptic mission, which quickly goes awry as he comes across hideously deformed monsters and millions of tortured citizens who are brutalized in the most horrific ways. It's a horror masterpiece — although it doesn't rely on jump scares to terrify the audience. Instead, it offers something deeper. Because under the gorgeously animated violence in "Mad God" is a timely parable about the horrors of a never-ending war, which brilliantly embodies the fears of our era in a frenzy of stop-motion glory.