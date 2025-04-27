The 12 Best Stephen King Books, Ranked

In a career spanning more than five decades and dozens of book-length releases, Stephen King has cemented himself as not just the most celebrated horror author of his time, but one of the great American writers ever. Beginning with the publication of his debut novel "Carrie," King has churned out story after story chronicling American terrors both small and large, alongside thoughtful dramas, mysteries, fantasy, science fiction, and more.

Over the course of his career, with the help of numerous film adaptations of his work, King has built a loyal following of fans who all have their own opinions regarding what constitutes the very best of his output. Some prefer the earlier, more horror-driven stuff, while others are drawn to the latter-day genre blenders or the epic delights of his "Dark Tower" saga. Whatever your favorites, though, some books have emerged as clear contenders for the title of best Stephen King release ever, and those are the ones we're here to talk about.