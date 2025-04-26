We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Reboots are nothing new in Hollywood. There's hardly a film released since the silent era that hasn't been remade, reimagined, or reinvented in some form or another. Sometimes these can be improvements upon the original — John Carpenter's "The Thing" spruces up a B-level sci-fi flick with A-level craft, Steven Soderbergh's "Oceans Eleven" puts a glossy new shine on a forgettable Rat Pack vehicle — but more often than not, they're pale imitations of a classic that was better left untouched. Some reboots are so awful, in fact, that they make you wonder if the filmmakers had any idea what made the original so great to begin with.

Sometimes a reboot misses a movie's point of view or satirical edge, sanding it down in the hopes of appealing to an audience unfamiliar with subtext. Sometimes they miss the humor, the goofy charm, or the winking nod that lets the viewer in on the joke. Sometimes they're just badly made, pure and simple, and a waste of time and money for all involved. Whatever the case is, here are 15 reboots that felt like an insult to the original movie.