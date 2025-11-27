Who Is Mr. Whatsit? The Stranger Things Season 5 Twist Explained

Contains spoilers for "Stranger Things" Season 5 Episodes 1 & 2 — "The Crawl" and "The Vanishing of ..."

In the world of "Stranger Things," nobody is ever safe. That means that in the fifth and final season of the Duffer Brothers' hit Netflix series, Holly Wheeler, a constant throughout the series who's now played as a preteen by Nell Fisher, finds herself in danger thanks to her strange "imaginary friend" Mr. Whatsit.

Holly, who's the younger sister of series protagonists Mike and Nancy Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard and Natalia Dyer, who have appeared on the show since its inception) and daughter of Karen and Ted Wheeler (Cara Buono and Joe Chrest), was played in previous seasons of by twins Anniston and Tinsley Price. Now, in Fisher's hands, Holly gets a much more central role, starting in the very first episode of season 5 of "Stranger Things," titled "The Crawl." No longer a background player in her brother and sister's story, Holly is reintroduced reading "A Wrinkle in Time" by Madeleine L'Engle — a beloved science fiction book that could hold clues to the season's eventual conclusion — and she won't stop talking about Mr. Whatsit.

The problem? Mr. Whatsit isn't really "imaginary," per se; we see him just out of frame, and there's clearly something much more frightening going on with this shadowy character. If you've seen "Stranger Things" before, you know this show tends to split its time between the troubled and fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana and the sinister, supernatural "Upside Down" that lies below ... so is Mr. Whatsit a creature from the Upside Down? Yes, he is. He's Henry Creel, also known as Vecna, the series' Big Bad played by Jamie Campbell Bower.