Stranger Things Season 5 Episode Titles Allegedly Leaked Online - But What Do They Mean?

The long wait for "Stranger Things" Season 5 continues, but in the meantime, we've gotten a tease for what could be the final season's episode titles — at least, some of them. Noted Hollywood insider Jeff Sneider recently revealed some details on his industry newsletter The InSneider, sharing names for the first six of the season's eight episodes. Even if these titles are all accurate, they could change between now and the season premiere. Still, they provide some interesting tidbits for fans to chew on while they wait.

"Stranger Things" has been plagued by long production times that have been magnified by both the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2023 Hollywood guild strikes. The result is a show that supposedly covers just a couple of years in-universe despite its young cast aging dramatically from season to season. Netflix and the Duffer brothers, the show's creators, have a tall task ahead of them in pulling almost a decade of work into a compelling finale. Because of the long gaps between seasons, speculation has become a key part of the "Stranger Things" fandom.

According to Sneider, the first six "Stranger Things" Season 5 episodes are titled, in order, "The Crawl," "The Vanishing of [Spoiler] Wheeler," "The Turbow Trap," "Sorcerer," "Shock Jock," and "Escape From Camazotz." They all fit the established archetype for "Stranger Things" episodes, blending retro movie naming conventions, fantasy tropes, and vague narrative clues. According to Sneider, the Duffers will direct the first two episodes, Episode 4, and the grand finale, which currently has no episode title attached. Episode 7 currently has no title or director attached.