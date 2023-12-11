D&D: 5 Facts About Vecna Stranger Things Fans Need To Know Right Now

"Stranger Things" Season 4 raises the stakes by introducing Henry Creel, aka Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). The villain puts a human, if deformed, face to the threat that the Upside Down has long posed the series' heroes, and his role helps the show answer some questions that viewers have been asking for years. That said, what some "Stranger Things" fans might not know is that Vecna, the moniker given to Henry by Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) and Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), is the same as a "Dungeons & Dragons" villain.

Vecna isn't just any "D&D" antagonist, either. Over the years, he's emerged as a fan-favorite character, becoming one of the most famous foes in the history of "D&D." With that in mind, it makes sense that the "Stranger Things" creative team ultimately chose to name the show's greatest villain after Vecna.

The Vecna known among "D&D" fans is very different from the one featured on "Stranger Things." Still, both are uniquely powerful and ambitious foes who similarly seek to impose their will upon the worlds around them. Considering that, here are five "D&D" facts that "Stranger Things" fans should know about the Undying King himself.