Stranger Things: What The Demogorgon Looks Like In Real Life

"Stranger Things" may be grounded in its lovable human protagonists, but as a sci-fi-horror series, it more than delivers on the monstrous mayhem. The show proved this out of the gate with the introduction of the Demogorgon in the 1st season. The humanoid monster makes its way from the Upside Down and causes havoc before Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) manages to make quick work of the bloodthirsty predator in the season finale. Thankfully, the Demogorgon's ferocity is only skin deep, as the monster's actor, Mark Steger, is simply a wickedly talented creature performer.

Of course, the grey-haired Caucasian actor who brings the Demogorgon to life looks nothing like the slimy, petal-faced monstrosity that terrorizes Hawkins, Indiana. Yet it's easy to see how Steger would make a good fit for the creature from a physical perspective. The actor's slim 6-foot build is in line with that of the "Stranger Things" monster, which is said to be between 6 and 10 feet in height as an adult.

Steger's impressive stature and skilled performance resulted in a fan-favorite creature creation that became one of the hit show's most instantly recognizable figures. But even before his time on "Stranger Things," there's a good chance that you've been entertained by a project on Steger's resume.