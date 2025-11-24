Every 2010s Worst Picture Razzie Winner Ranked
Whether it's the 12 worst movies of 2025 according to Letterboxd or all-time great cinematic catastrophes like "Plan 9 From Outer Space" or "The Room," so-called bad movies can be weirdly captivating. To watch so much effort, so many resources, and such creative conviction go down the drain can sometimes be flabbergasting, especially when there was once so much potential on the table. The morbid fascination some people have with schlocky, awful movies eventually led to the creation of the Golden Raspberry Awards (an annual ceremony "rewarding" subpar movies).
There have been plenty of Razzie award-winning movies that are actually worth watching, but most of the time, the Worst Picture winners actually are genuinely dreadful. Just look at the 10 movies that won the Worst Picture Razzie award throughout the 2010s. Many of these motion pictures are deeply cynical examples of terrible cinema meant to cash in on either existing IP or political beliefs rather than the fascinatingly sincere and idiosyncratic creativity underpinning the works of Ed Wood or Tommy Wiseau. Hopefully future Razzie winners (and bad movies in general) will be more tolerable viewing experiences than the Razzies' Worst Pictures of the 2010s.
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 (2012)
The Razzies bestowing a Worst Picture trophy onto "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2" is still one of the award show's worst decisions. At least it's not as bad as giving "Showgirls" Worst Picture, nominating "Road House" and "The Blair Witch Project" in the same category, or the Razzies' countless transphobic jokes over the years. Make no mistake, the "Twilight" finale features many of the same flaws which plagued the entire franchise, including weird gender roles, slipshod pacing, and off-putting dialogue.
However, "Breaking Dawn – Part 2" has way more artistic virtues than any other "Twilight" sequel. For one thing, Kristen Stewart's performance really comes alive when she gets to portray Bella Swan as a super-powered vampire. Michael Sheen is also a hammy hoot as the production's main villain, while an extended fake-out finale involving the grisly deaths of so many "Twilight" characters is a riot. Heck, even the end credits paying tribute to every "Twilight Saga" cast member are simultaneously corny yet undeniably moving.
The "Twilight" movies were constantly mocked as they were being released, so this Worst Picture win seems like it was a way for the Razzies to score one last jab before the saga concluded. In the process, the Razzies ignored both this finale's better qualities and vastly inferior 2012 fare like "Red Dawn" and "Tooth Fairy 2."
- Cast: Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner
- Director: Bill Condon
- Rating: PG-13
- Year: 2012
- Runtime: 115 minutes
Cats (2019)
Make no mistake, "Cats" is a bad movie, a visually bamboozling affair, opting for persistently dark lighting and awkward CG cats with the faces of their live-action performers. This deeply cynical enterprise mistakenly hoped to replicate the past award season successes of director Tom Hooper's prior works like "Les Misérables" and other musicals released around Christmas. It's also a deeply deranged project that's far more watchable (in more of a trainwreck way) than it has any right to be. Hooper's vision for "Cats" wildly oscillates between a horror film, a slapstick comedy, a weirdly sexual exercise (especially whenever Skimbleshanks is on-screen), and something approaching a fever dream.
The calculated nature of "Cats" (particularly the unimaginative casting of actors like James Corden and Taylor Swift) prevents it from lapsing into actually interesting art. However, it's certainly the kind of fascinating boondoggle that doesn't emerge from major studio machinery that often. The inexplicable commitment to maintaining elements (like Old Deuteronomy suddenly breaking the fourth wall in the final song) that would only work on the stage is the cherry on top of this bewildering sundae. That's not enough to make "Cats" good or even a new entry into peak trash cinema — it's still a little too polished for that. The worst movie of 2019, though? The Razzies were as wicked as Macavity making that decision
- Cast: James Corden, Judi Dench, Idris Elba
- Director: Tom Hooper
- Rating: PG
- Year: 2019
- Runtime: 110 minutes
Fifty Shades of Grey (2015)
Moviegoers everywhere strapped in for the film adaptation of "Fifty Shades of Grey" over Valentine's Day weekend in 2015. A smidge over a year later, that title tied with "Fantastic Four" as the 36th winner of the Worst Picture award at the Golden Raspberry Awards. It also took home a deluge of other awards at this ceremony, including Worst Actress and Worst Actor, for Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan, respectively. Those wins are retroactively amusing given the careers the two have had, with these "worst" lead actors going on to work with myriad famous auteurs.
Johnson and Dornan have moved far beyond the "Fifty Shades" world, and so has pop culture as a whole. A decade after its release, "Fifty Shades of Grey" has largely been forgotten. It simply hasn't endured, especially in the age of streaming when Netflix and other platforms put out similarly sensual romantic dramas. As such, it's just another steamy drama that didn't get great reviews, like 2012's "The Vow." That's not enough to make "Fifty Shades of Grey" great cinema. However, it's far from 2015's cinematic nadir considering "Fantastic Four" and "Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2" were also nominated.
- Cast: Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Jennifer Ehle
- Director: Sam Taylor-Johnson
- Rating: R
- Year: 2015
- Runtime: 125 minutes
Fantastic Four (2015)
In the years since its release, the principal "Fantastic Four" actors have all expressed regret over how the 2015 adaptation turned out. Kate Mara has openly discussed her biggest regret about "Fantastic Four," for instance, while Victor Von Doom actor Toby Kebbell has lamented how a superior, darker incarnation of the film will never get publicly released. These sentiments unfortunately reflect the fact that "Fantastic Four" is an utter failure, regardless of its intentions as a radical, bleaker version. Those ambitions are thwarted by both the surface-level writing and a generic CGI-heavy finale that could've been lifted from any superhero feature.
Amazing actors like Michael B. Jordan and Tim Blake Nelson get nothing to do, while the drab visual aesthetic is an eyesore. Between director Josh Trank's grim concepts and meddling from studio executives everything is stretched like Mr. Fantastic. Being such an infamously reviled endeavor, it's no surprise 2015's "Fantastic Four" bombed at the box office. While there definitely worse movies throughout the 2010s, "Fantastic Four" remains a cautionary tale for filmmakers, studios, and actors to this day.
- Cast: Miles Teller, Kate Mara, Michael B. Jordan
- Director: Josh Trank
- Rating: PG-13
- Year: 2015
- Runtime: 100 minutes
The Emoji Movie (2017)
Before Sony Pictures Animation overhauled its image by delivering projects like "KPop: Demon Hunters," "The Mitchells vs. the Machines," and the two "Spider-Verse" installments, the studio was more associated with embarrassing projects like "The Emoji Movie." This intellectually insulting movie features an outcast emoji on a journey of self-discovery across a slew of recognizable brand name apps, such as Twitter. The movie feels like the McDonald's dance scene from "Mac & Me" stretched out into an entire motion picture, complete with lifeless voice work from actors like T.J. Miller and James Corden.
The animation style of "The Emoji Movie" similarly lacks personality and specificity, while its attempts at pathos are groan-worthy. Any of the loud stabs at comedy, though, are especially insufferable, particularly whenever they come from Corden's vocal work. "The Emoji Movie" is the atrocious antithesis of modern films that cleverly played with the identity of their brand, such as "The LEGO Movie" and "Barbie."
This paint-by-numbers enterprise commits many of the cinematic crimes that plague so many animated family films in America, with some of the same abysmal jokes and lackluster imagery as "Doogal" and "The Playmobil Movie." The only reason this picture isn't ranked higher on this list is that its flaws aren't especially idiosyncratic.
- Cast: T.J. Miller, James Corden, Anna Faris
- Director: Tony Leondis
- Rating: PG
- Year: 2017
- Runtime: 86 minutes
Holmes & Watson (2018)
Allegedly, Sony/Columbia Pictures attempted to sell their comedy "Holmes & Watson" to Netflix after disastrous test screenings. The streamer passed on picking up the title, which says a lot considering Netflix has released awful slop like "The Electric State," "The Last Days of American Crime," and "Uglies." Netflix's disinterest should give you an idea of how dismally unfunny this buddy comedy with John C. Reilly and Will Ferrell was.
This atrociously reviewed feature failed to wring any major laughs out of the idea of Ferrell and Reilly playing Sherlock Holmes and John Watson, respectively, while also criminally wasting the talents of supporting players like Ralph Fiennes, Rebecca Hall, and Kelly Macdonald. Considering how funny Reilly and Ferrell are, it's confounding how unfunny and boring "Holmes & Watson" are. The jokes here could have easily been dropped in from any other subpar Ferrell star vehicle, such as "Daddy's Home."
Given how many superior Ferrell and Reilly comedies are out there, why would anyone waste their time on "Holmes & Watson?" The 39th Golden Raspberry Awards rightfully deemed this flop the worst film of the year.
- Cast: Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly, Rebecca Hall
- Director: Etan Coen
- Rating: PG-13
- Year: 2018
- Runtime: 90 minutes
Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party (2016)
By July 2016, when his third directorial effort, "Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party," hit theaters, the creative tendencies of director Dinesh D'Souza's critically reviled documentaries were clear. A disrespected filmmaker (who has been convicted of a felony for illegal campaign donations and has had to apologize for one documentary after a lawsuit proved its erroneous nature), D'Souza makes conservative documentaries purporting grand conspiracies by liberal and leftist figures that "threatened" the very fabric of America. Obtuse music cues and shoddy camerawork compounded this banal film about Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign for president, and claimed that her track record suggested nothing short of an American apocalypse should she secure the title of President of the United States.
A rancid work reliant on recycled shock-and-awe tactics, D'Souza's limp filmmaking style somehow makes grand proclamations of hidden conspiracies actually tedious. Such monotonous filmmaking eventually caught the eye of the Golden Raspberry Awards, which gave "Hillary's America" five wins, including one for Worst Picture. There was no grand conspiracy behind why people detested this documentary so much.
- Cast: Dinesh D'Souza
- Director: Dinesh D'Souza
- Rating: PG-13
- Year: 2016
- Runtime: 107 minutes
Jack & Jill (2011)
When he's cooking, Adam Sandler's an artist who can deliver astonishing work in movies like "Punch-Drunk Love" or "Uncut Gems." However, despite these and other good Adam Sandler movies, he has starred in a slew of duds that go well beyond just subpar comedies. These projects have Sandler headlining some of the worst movies of all time, regardless of genre. One of these dismal motion pictures was the 2011 title "Jack & Jill," which centered its entire plot around one recycled concept: What if Adam Sandler dressed up as a woman? The result is this insufferable comedy, with Sandler playing Jack and his obnoxious twin sister Jill.
Too often, "Jack & Jill" replaces actual gags with random celebrity cameos or relentless yelling. There's no creativity within the jokes here, just endless layers of noise and pop culture references. Only Al Pacino playing himself provides fleeting amusement in this tremendously ill-advised enterprise. The whole project is so awful that it makes other a weak Sandler flick like "Grown Ups" look like "The Great Dictator" in comparison. It seemed almost inevitable for the Razzies to award this disaster Worst Picture.
- Cast: Adam Sandler, Katie Holmes, Al Pacino
- Director: Dennis Dugan
- Rating: PG
- Year: 2011
- Runtime: 91 minutes
The Last Airbender (2010)
Looking over every M. Night Shyamalan movie, it's clear that he's at his worst when he's focused exclusively on helming blockbusters like "After Earth" or "The Last Airbender." Even he's been very open that these movies represented the worst days of his artistic exploits. That's especially true when it comes to 2010's "The Last Airbender," which was nothing less than a cinematic catastrophe.
An incredibly abbreviated live-action version of the first season of "Avatar: The Last Airbender," Shyamalan's film was an incredibly dour exercise lacking in personality. A classical fantasy adventure was also the absolutely worst place for Shyamalan's off-kilter dialogue style. What works in "Unbreakable" and "Trap" instead creates an emotional barrier between audiences and the characters in "The Last Airbender." Then there are the anemic action sequences, which are realized with a shocking lack of excitement. Fortunately, Shyamalan made a major creative comeback in the mid-2010s by returning to smaller-scale thrillers.
- Cast: Noah Ringer, Dev Patel, Nicola Peltz Beckham
- Director: M. Night Shyamalan
- Rating: PG
- Year: 2010
- Runtime: 103 minutes
Movie 43 (2013)
Long before "The Bear," Jeremy Allen White's immense talents as an actor were apparent years ago when he appeared in the lone amusing segment in "Movie 43." White starred as a homeschooled teenager whose parents recreate every single aspect of high school. Thanks to White and his co-stars, Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts, and their straight-faced commitment, this sketch is one of the only places in "Movie 43" where viewers can find chuckles. Otherwise, this anthology feature is a barren wasteland for those hoping for laughs.
Instead, it's just a lot of famous people screaming lewd terms or "edgy" material, like "ironically" racist terminology. None of it is original or amusing, even when Hugh Jackman or Halle Berry are the ones delivering the crude punchlines. There's also little visual or aesthetic variety between the various segments, meaning "Movie 43" quickly fades into a blur of excruciatingly unfunny and indistinguishable punchlines. To watch "Movie 43" is to stare into an endless barrage of creative miscalculations. Thank goodness for Jeremy Allen White. Otherwise, Razzie winner "Movie 43" would be entirely devoid of merit.
- Cast: Hugh Jackman, Emma Stone, Richard Gere
- Director: Steven Brill, Peter Farrelly, Elizabeth Banks, James Gunn (among others)
- Rating: R
- Year: 2013
- Runtime: 94 minutes
Saving Christmas (2014)
"Locke" wasn't the only 2014 movie to spend tons of screen time inside a car. Kirk Cameron's 2014 feature "Saving Christmas" is also largely set within an automobile, in this case with Cameron (playing himself) and his brother-in-law Christian (played by Darren Doane, who also directs). In this cramped area, Cameron explains to his frustrated relative how key Christmas traditions (like Christmas trees and Santa Claus) are inextricably tied to Christianity. Christian's worries about the holiday becoming overwhelmed with materialism gradually melts away as the runtime progresses.
Given how much of it takes place inside a car, "Saving Christmas" is an incredibly inert and trying movie, even at 79 minutes. It often feels more like a lecture than a motion picture. While the Christmas decorations are bubbly and colorful, "Saving Christmas" works overtime to zap the holiday of any pizzazz. Attempts at levity are even more cringe-inducing, including a deluge of breakdancing in the film's home stretch or cutesy, eye-rolling dialogue. "Saving Christmas" is simultaneously bizarre and tedious. It makes sense that the Razzies gave it the Worst Picture award, as it almost transcends its own badness like "Birdemic" and "The Room" before it.
- Cast: Kirk Cameron, Darren Doane, Bridgette Ridenour
- Director: Darren Doane
- Rating: PG
- Year: 2014
- Runtime: 79 minutes
