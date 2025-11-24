Every 2010s Worst Picture Razzie Winner Ranked

Whether it's the 12 worst movies of 2025 according to Letterboxd or all-time great cinematic catastrophes like "Plan 9 From Outer Space" or "The Room," so-called bad movies can be weirdly captivating. To watch so much effort, so many resources, and such creative conviction go down the drain can sometimes be flabbergasting, especially when there was once so much potential on the table. The morbid fascination some people have with schlocky, awful movies eventually led to the creation of the Golden Raspberry Awards (an annual ceremony "rewarding" subpar movies).

There have been plenty of Razzie award-winning movies that are actually worth watching, but most of the time, the Worst Picture winners actually are genuinely dreadful. Just look at the 10 movies that won the Worst Picture Razzie award throughout the 2010s. Many of these motion pictures are deeply cynical examples of terrible cinema meant to cash in on either existing IP or political beliefs rather than the fascinatingly sincere and idiosyncratic creativity underpinning the works of Ed Wood or Tommy Wiseau. Hopefully future Razzie winners (and bad movies in general) will be more tolerable viewing experiences than the Razzies' Worst Pictures of the 2010s.