12 Best TV Shows Like Murderbot

The Apple TV+ sci-fi comedy series "Murderbot," based on "The Murderbot Diaries" books by Martha Wells, built up a fan base over the course of its first season thanks to its distinctive tone, which is not quite like anything else on TV right now. While each individual part of its plot — robots achieving independence, corporate dystopias, "found family" sitcom dynamics, sci-fi nerd meta-humor — is something we've seen before, these different elements come together in a unique way through the distinctive voice of Murderbot (Alexander Skarsgard), a biotech Security Unit who'd rather be watching "premium quality content" than interacting with humans.

As a result, there are many different routes one can go when trying to find other shows that are similar to "Murderbot." Do you want more of the hard sci-fi world-building, or do you want a show with more of its comedic take on the genre? Do such recommendations even have to be science fiction at all, or is it the characterization and general themes that matter more when describing a show as being "like 'Murderbot'"? Here are 12 great TV series — ones which Murderbot itself might declare "premium quality" — that capture different aspects of what makes "Murderbot" so special.