10 Best Movies Like Keeper

The devil works hard, but Osgood Perkins works harder. The filmmaker (and son of "Psycho" star Anthony Perkins) made his directorial debut back in 2015 with "The Blackcoat's Daughter," but lately, he's been on a hot streak of cranking out one horrific experience after another. He made waves in 2024 with "Longlegs" and came back strong with a one-two punch in 2025, releasing "The Monkey" earlier in the year and "Keeper" in the second half.

"Keeper" stood apart from some of Perkins' other works in that the marketing kept much of the plot under wraps. It felt like something that had to be seen to be believed, and the film maintains an air of secrecy throughout. Liz (Tatiana Maslany) visits a cabin in the woods with her boyfriend Malcolm (Rossif Sutherland), and strange creatures begin to materialize. Liz (as well as the audience) has no idea what's going on until the very end, when most of the details get explained.

Critics were divided on "Keeper," and the film currently stands at a 50% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. If you're on the side that enjoys what Perkins is laying down in terms of horror, there are plenty of other films that should be on your watchlist. The best movies like "Keeper" may shock and terrify you, but one thing's for certain: You're not going to leave bored.