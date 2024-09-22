Every Part Of The Creepy Longlegs Opening Scene, Explained

The best horror movies of all time haunt you long after the final scene plays. Others, like Oz Perkins' "Longlegs," only need their very first scene to achieve this because the movie's opening is a mystery box that refuses to reveal its contents until the very end of the film. While the real story behind the ending of "Longlegs" may be horrifying since its creepy doll aspects draw heavy inspiration from the murder of JonBenét Ramsey, the majority of its terror comes from the way its big payoff is so thoroughly set up by the film's first scene.

"Longlegs" is one of those movies where every image and sound matters. While the story it tells is twisty and clever, the film's real allure is in the mood it creates and the way it slowly unfolds. The film's opening scene has a lot to do with how the rest of the movie works, and it answers the call by packing every second full of thematic importance and events that will become incredibly important later on. There's plenty here that's easy to miss, so let's unpack every part of the creepy "Longlegs" opening scene. Keep in mind, though, that since the scene plays into every aspect of the movie's plot, there are going to be plenty of spoilers for the entire movie.