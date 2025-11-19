The 2023 Movie That Convinced Stephen King To Cast Glen Powell In The Running Man

When Glen Powell heard that director Edgar Wright was sitting in an auditorium getting ready to watch "Hit Man," the movie he starred in from 2023, he wrote him a text message saying (via The Wrap), "Consider this my audition tape." The movie was one reason that Wright loved the idea of casting Powell as everyman Ben Richards in the filmmaker's next movie, "The Running Man" (see Looper's review here). There was just one problem: he needed Stephen King, the writer of the book the movie is based on, to approve of the actor. To get that approval, Wright showed King "Hit Man," that same movie that made him fall in love with Powell.

It turns out that despite Powell's rise to prominence in Hollywood, King hadn't seen him in a lead role, despite the fact that Powell's starred in movies like "Anyone But You" and "Twisters." But it was "Hit Man" that showed the range of what Powell could do.

"Edgar offered me the role [in 'The Running Man'] and then a day later, he was like, 'Dude, I forgot to tell you, Stephen King has to approve of you,'" Powell recalled, adding that Wright told him that King was going to watch "Hit Man" that evening. "I remember I even brought over a bottle of champagne to Edgar's, like an idiot ... But no, thank God, Stephen approved and has been really supportive."