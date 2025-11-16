What The Cast Of Hazbin Hotel Looks Like In Real Life
"Hazbin Hotel," created, directed, and executive produced by Vivienne Medrano, is a zany adult animated musical about what would happen if someone opened a hotel in Hell to try to rehabilitate its depraved residents. (Check out our Season 2 review.) Though the show started as a YouTube pilot, it is now an official show on Prime Video; and needless to say, there is some extremely inappropriate behavior of both the carnal and violent variety, sometimes at the same time. But despite this, Charlie Morningstar (Erika Henningsen) and her fallen angel girlfriend, Vaggie (Stephanie Beatriz), are there to pick up the residents of the hotel, dust them off, and send them once more into the breach — whether that means another fight with Heaven's angels, work with the Vees, or something else entirely.
While the denizens of the hotel are the main characters, including Sir Pentious (Alex Brightman), Angel Dust (Blake Roman), Husk (Keith David), and Niffty (Kimiko Glen), there are also plenty of supporting players that make the show feel full and bright. Though it deals with serious subjects, "Hazbin Hotel" is a romp that ultimately shows that good can triumph over evil, even in Hell. And it couldn't do it without these key players in the cast.
Erika Henningsen as Charlie Morningstar
Charlie Morningstar is the ever-hopeful daughter of Lucifer, and is the proprietor of the Hazbin Hotel. Erika Henningsen is perfectly cast, bringing the right mix of wistfulness and optimism to everything Charlie does. During Henningsen's time at the University of Michigan, where she graduated with a BFA in musical theater in 2014, she was the winner of the Actors' Equity/Alan Eisenberg Award Scholarship, a recognition of her potential in musical theater. Henningsen has lived up to that, becoming a Broadway pro.
She started her Broadway career as Fantine in "Les Misérables" in 2015, originated the role of Cady Heron in 2017 in the screen-to-stage adaptation of "Mean Girls," and was Sandra Dee opposite Jonathan Groff in 2025's "Just in Time." She has also done some work on TV. She played a young Gloria, the youthful version of Paula Pell's character, in 11 episodes of "Girls5Eva;" and she was cast as Ginny, Steve Carell's much younger girlfriend in the Netflix series "The Four Seasons," one of her only non-singing roles.
Stephanie Beatriz as Vaggie
Stephanie Beatriz is familiar to comedy fans everywhere as the gruff but lovable cop Rosa Diaz on the sitcom "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," whom she portrayed for eight seasons. Since that series ended, she has expanded the range of parts she's played, which has included Vaggie on "Hazbin Hotel," the supportive girlfriend of Charlie Morningstar. When Charlie is having an off-day... or week... or month, Vaggie is the one who gets things done at the hotel.
In live-action, she has played two very different roles: Didi, the understanding director of the retirement community that Ted Danson's Charles infiltrates in Netflix's "A Man on the Inside;" and Quiet, the love interest of John Doe (Anthony Mackie), who likes driving fast cars as much as he does in "Twisted Metal." In addition, Beatriz has racked up quite the resume in voice roles. In addition to Vaggie, she plays Ximena in "Digman!," Daphne in "Krapopolis," Aisla MacPherson in "Creature Commandos," Lady Kima of Vord in "The Legend of Vox Machina," and perhaps most memorably, Mirabel in the Disney movie "Encanto."
Alex Brightman as Sir Pentious and Adam
Alex Brightman has stretched his voice acting muscles as the very different Sir Pentious and Adam in "Hazbin Hotel." Sir Pentious is a sniveling, sensitive snake that's been in both Hell and Heaven; Adam is the heavenly embodiment of the first man... and a total jerk. Brightman plays them both flawlessly, but he's primarily known as a stage actor.
He made his Broadway debut as Boq in "Wicked" and went on to originate the role of Dewey Finn in the stage version of the movie "School of Rock" in 2015; in 2019, he also played the title role in the musical "Beetlejuice." He was nominated for Tonys for both roles. He's had many more roles on Broadway, including Sir Lancelot in "Spamalot" and Richard Dreyfuss in the "Jaws" play "The Shark Is Broken."
While he's spent less time on screen, he played Herbie Hambright for 17 episodes in "The Blacklist." Plus, he's done voice work for "Hazbin Hotel"'s sister series "Helluva Boss," as well as the series "Dead End: Paranormal Park."
Keith David as Husk
Perhaps the best-known member of the "Hazbin Hotel" cast is Keith David, who voices Husk, a winged cat that's a bartender with a drinking problem and a gambling addiction. However, Husk can be wise and erudite, especially in his friendship with Angel Dust. While this is clearly very different from David, he does a fantastic job, pulling the character off with aplomb. That could be because he has over 40 years in the business. He's primarily known as a live-action actor, with big-screen credits that go back to 1982 in everything from "The Thing" to "They Live," "The Chronicles of Riddick," and "Requiem for a Dream."
However, he has an extensive list of credits as a voice actor too. He's worked on everything from video games like "Fallout," "Mass Effect," and "Saints Row;" to commercials for the U.S. Navy and Volunteers of America; to documentaries, including several for Ken Burns, National Geographic, and the History Channel; to TV shows like "Adventure Time," "Spawn," and "Archer." He's even done some work on Broadway, receiving a Best Supporting Actor Tony Award nomination for his role in "Jelly's Last Jam."
Kimiko Glenn as Niffty
Niffty is the deranged — but caring! — housekeeper on "Hazbin Hotel," whose obsession with bugs and dirt knows no bounds. Kimiko Glenn plays her to off-her-rocker perfection. She has, of course, played more grounded characters, starting with her breakout role as Thea in the first U.S. national tour of "Spring Awakenings," a role she left college in her freshman year to pursue. It seems to have worked out, because in 2013, she landed a role in Netflix's "Orange is the New Black." And in 2017, she originated the role of Dawn Pickett in the Broadway musical version of "Waitress."
While she's had other live-action roles, she's really shines as a voice actor. Besides Niffty, she played Izzy Moonbow in "My Little Pony: A New Generation," Ezor in "Voltron: Legendary Defender," Lena Sabrewing in "DuckTales," Stefani Stilton in "BoJack Horseman," the title character in the Disney Channel's "Kiff," and Peni Parker in the "Spider-Verse" films.
Blake Roman as Angel Dust and the Egg Boiz
Blake Roman is one of the youngest members of the cast of "Hazbin Hotel," having been born in 1995, and he has one of the most intriguing roles: that of porn star Angel Dust. Between that and the Sir Pentious-loving Egg Boiz, he runs quite the gamut on the show, from silly to seductive to traumatized and everything in between. Besides the voices he does on "Hazbin Hotel," Roman has also guest-starred in an episode of "Blue Bloods" in 2023. He also starred as Chopin in the Broadway play "Harmony."
While he may voice the super-sexual Angel on "Hazbin Hotel," that doesn't mean he wants to be him all the time. At MCM Comic Con 2025, he confessed, "I did have somebody come up to me and they were like, 'Hey, umm, could you moan my name in Angel Dust's voice into a voice memo?' and I was like, 'F**k no'" (via Popverse).
Amir Talai as Alastor and Tom Trench
Amir Talai stars on "Hazbin Hotel" as Alastor, the radio demon and most powerful sinner in Hell; and as Tom Trench, the beta to 666 News' alpha at the news desk, Katie Killjoy (Brandon Rogers). But Talai has done so much more, including starring in live-action movies like "Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde" and "A Patient Man," and TV shows like "LA to Vegas," "Bosch," and "The Shrink Next Door." But he's always felt right at home in voice-over work. Besides "Hazbin Hotel," he also boasts roles in "American Dad!," "Family Guy," and "Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness;" as well as video games, like "Splinter Cell: Double Agent" and "Titan Quest: Immortal Throne."
"Part of Alastor's core inspiration was the song 'You're Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile' from 'Annie,'" Talai explained on The Joe Vulpis Podcast. "So one day ['Hazbin Hotel' creator, Vivienne Medrano] just went to YouTube and searched for [the song] and up came a bootleg of me performing that song at the Hollywood Bowl... That's all it took."
Christian Borle as Vox
On "Hazbin Hotel," Christian Borle stars as the evil Vox, the man with a TV for a head and the leader of the Vees, a group of three powerful overlords. Though he plays a Hellish figure in "Hazbin Hotel," Borle is primarily known to television audiences as Tom Levitt, the co-writer of the musical in the TV series "Smash." Though the series lasted only two seasons, it had an outsized cultural impact and is still talked about today. And Borle has been steadily working in television ever since. He's had arcs on "Masters of Sex," "The Good Fight," and "Prodigal Son."
Primarily, though, Borle is a theater actor, starting his career in national touring companies of "Footloose" and "West Side Story." Eventually, he graduated to being in the original cast of Broadway and Off-Broadway musicals, including "Legally Blonde," "Peter and the Starcatcher," "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," and "Tammy Faye." He won the 2015 Tony for his role in "Something Rotten!" and a Grammy in 2024 for the original cast recording of "Some Like It Hot."
Joel Perez as Valentino
Valentino, the second of the Vees, was the hardest character to cast. That is, until Vivienne Medrano asked Joel Perez to read for it and he was absolutely hilarious. Perez immediately got the part, and he ended up bringing his own Latin flair to it. When told to improvise in his first session as Valentino, Perez told The Joe Vulpis Podcast that he "sprinkled in some Spanish because [he's] Puerto Rican... and [Medrano] was like, 'Wait, that was great.'" Medrano would then write the accent in as an important part of the character.
Besides "Hazbin Hotel," Perez has been in the films "Tick, Tick... Boom!" as Lincoln and "BoyBand" as Jordan. On Broadway, he was Mark, Pete, Roy, and Bobby Jeremy in "Fun Home," one of only two men in the cast. He also featured in the ensemble for "In The Heights" during its first national tour.
Lilli Cooper as Velvette
Lilli Cooper stars as the third Vee, Velvette, on "Hazbin Hotel," the social media influencer that deals with fashion for the group. Cooper doesn't have a big presence in TV or movies right now. She has only one other big TV credit to her name besides "Hazbin Hotel," which is the role of Doc in the TV series "Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock." However, she has more than enough experience on stage to make up for it.
On Broadway, she originated the roles of Martha Bessell in "Spring Awakening" and Sandy Cheeks in "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical," among many other credits. She also received a Tony nomination for her work as the female lead, Julie Nichols, in the 2019 musical adaptation of the movie "Tootsie." She has also been in a couple of off-Broadway productions: "Edge of the World" and "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee."
Jeremy Jordan as Lucifer Morningstar
Lucifer Morningstar is trying to be the best dad he can be to his daughter, Charlie, on "Hazbin Hotel." And it's going okay... mostly! When it comes to Lucifer's voice, Jeremy Jordan told Screen Rant, "I think that we sort of approach Lucifer very different than anyone would ever think that he is going to actually sound. I mean, there's a reason I'm playing it. I don't have an evil, scary, menacing voice or anything like that."
In fact, Jordan plays Lucifer with just the right whiff of desperation where Charlie's concerned, but his career has been anything but desperate. He's perhaps best known for his role as Winn in the TV series "Supergirl," where he was a regular from 2015 to 2018. In addition, he starred in Season 2 of the show "Smash" in 2013 and played two different characters in "Law and Order: SVU" in 2008 and 2015.
Jordan has especially shined as a Broadway actor. He's been nominated for the Tony Award for best actor in the musicals "Newsies," where he played Jack Kelly, and "Floyd Collins," where he played the title role. He's also acted as Clyde Barrow in "Bonnie & Clyde" in regional, Broadway, and West End theaters; and Jay Gatsby in the original Broadway cast of "The Great Gatsby."
Krystina Alabado as Cherri Bomb
Cherri Bomb has an expanded role in Season 2 of "Hazbin Hotel." While she was already established as Angel Dust's best friend and Sir Pentious' love interest in Season 1, in the second season it becomes clear that Sir Pentious' feelings may actually be returned by Cherri Bomb — even though the pair are now separated by Sir Pentious' ascension to Heaven. Cherri Bomb is a pot-stirring troublemaker, but the woman who plays her, Krystina Alabado, is not nearly as difficult. In fact, they couldn't be more different, especially because Alabado is American and Cherri is Australian, a decision made by Vivienne Medrano for the character.
Alabado, like many in the cast, is primarily a stage actress. On Broadway, she has played Gretchen Wieners in "Mean Girls" and Vanden in "American Psycho." She has also voiced a variety of TV roles in addition to Cherri Bomb, including Nefera De Nile in "Monster High" and Veronica in "Voltron: Legendary Defender."
Daphne Rubin-Vega as Carmilla Carmine
Carmilla Carmine is an overlord of Hell in "Hazbin Hotel," but she doesn't seem nearly as bad as the Vees. Perhaps that's because, even though she's a weapons dealer, she killed an exorcist angel to protect her daughters. Daphne Rubin-Vega voices her with a matter-of-factness that belies the fact that she frequently doesn't tell the whole truth.
Rubin-Vega burst onto the scene as Mimi Marquez in the Broadway musical "Rent." She received a Tony nomination for the role and another for the play "Anna in the Tropics." She also originated the role of Lucy in the off-Broadway production of "Jack Goes Boating," and she received an Independent Spirit Award nomination for the movie adaptation of the play. In film and television, she's played Daniela in the movie "In the Heights," Agnes in the TV show "Smash," and Luisa Lopez in the series "Katy Keene." In 2024, she had a four episode arc in "Only Murders in the Building."
Jessica Vosk as Lute
Even though Lute is from Heaven in "Hazbin Hotel," as Adam's second-in-command, she's an antagonist to our band of Hellish hotel dwellers. Jessica Vosk plays her with just the right amount of savagery, but the character isn't a natural fit. "When I went in to record this, it was dark and gritty and nasty. And she is the antithesis of everything that I would normally sing in my life because I'm used to belting... and doing tons of Broadway shows," Vosk told Screen Rant. "But this character I had to get down and dirty and mean. ... It took a lot of takes, I have to tell you."
Lute is Vosk's first voice acting role and her first role on television, but she has substantial experience in theater. On Broadway, she's been in "The Bridges of Madison County," "Finding Neverland," and "Fiddler on the Roof." She's also starred as Elphaba Thropp in "Wicked" and Jersey in "Hell's Kitchen."
Patina Miller as Sera
As the head Seraphim in "Hazbin Hotel," Sera knows all about Adam's exterminations of Hell's denizens; but it all comes crashing down when Sir Pentious ascends to Heaven, casting doubt upon the wisdom of the cullings. Patina Miller is great at playing layered characters such as Sera, and it could be because of her history of complex work.
She had the lead role of Delores Van Cartier in the West End and Broadway productions of the musical "Sister Act," won a Tony for her work as the Leading Player in "Pippin," and played the Witch in Broadway's "Into the Woods." In addition, she's played Daisy Grant, the press coordinator to the Secretary of State, in the CBS series "Madam Secretary;" Commander Paylor in both "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay" films; and Raquel "Raq" Thomas, Kanan's mother and a drug lord, in the show "Power Book III: Raising Kanan."
Shoba Narayan as Emily
In "Hazbin Hotel," Emily is the only seraphim in Heaven who believes in Charlie's hopes to reform her wayward gang at the hotel, and so she's particularly disappointed when she discovers Sera's extermination plans. Emily seems just as optimistic and hopeful as Charlie, and Shoba Narayan lives up to that expectation in the role. But Emily is far from all she's done.
Narayan played Natasha in the Broadway musical "Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812," Eliza Hamilton in the national touring company of "Hamilton," and Nessarose in "Wicked" on Broadway. But she's perhaps best known for starring as Princess Jasmine in the Broadway stage version of "Aladdin." She's the first South Asian woman to take on the role, and has brought small changes to the show to reflect her background and make those who share it feel like they're being represented.