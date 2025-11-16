What The Cast Of Hazbin Hotel Looks Like In Real Life

"Hazbin Hotel," created, directed, and executive produced by Vivienne Medrano, is a zany adult animated musical about what would happen if someone opened a hotel in Hell to try to rehabilitate its depraved residents. (Check out our Season 2 review.) Though the show started as a YouTube pilot, it is now an official show on Prime Video; and needless to say, there is some extremely inappropriate behavior of both the carnal and violent variety, sometimes at the same time. But despite this, Charlie Morningstar (Erika Henningsen) and her fallen angel girlfriend, Vaggie (Stephanie Beatriz), are there to pick up the residents of the hotel, dust them off, and send them once more into the breach — whether that means another fight with Heaven's angels, work with the Vees, or something else entirely.

While the denizens of the hotel are the main characters, including Sir Pentious (Alex Brightman), Angel Dust (Blake Roman), Husk (Keith David), and Niffty (Kimiko Glen), there are also plenty of supporting players that make the show feel full and bright. Though it deals with serious subjects, "Hazbin Hotel" is a romp that ultimately shows that good can triumph over evil, even in Hell. And it couldn't do it without these key players in the cast.