Hazbin Hotel Season 2 Review: Worth Checking Into For A More Streamlined Story

"Hazbin Hotel," the adult animated series that started out as a YouTube pilot and is about a hotel in Hell set up to redeem souls, is back for Season 2 on Prime Video (check out the only recap you need before "Hazbin Hotel" Season 2). The first season was a bit frantic, but now that Amazon has agreed to greenlight it through at least Season 4, creator Vivienne "VivziePop" Medrano and her staff of writers can slow down a bit and be more focused. While the pacing makes the story easier to understand, it also gives us some unasked for segments — like a whole episode in Heaven — with characters that are good in small doses going front and center for more time than necessary. However, the core of what "Hazbin Hotel" is about is still there, and it's still fantastic.

The ending of Hazbin Hotel Season 1 left us with quite a few loose threads. The hotel has worked, as Sir Pentious (Alex Brightman) has managed to make it up to Heaven after sacrificing himself in the battle between Heaven and Hell, but Charlie Morningstar (Erika Henningsen) doesn't know that yet. Meanwhile, Radio Demon Alastor (Amir Talai) is eager to get out of his deal with someone in Hell so he can get full control over the place, and the Vees are busy plotting their own way to take over. Plus the Exterminating Angel Lute (Jessica Vosk), who's broken up over Adam's (Brightman again) death at Hell's hands, goes to Lilith, Charlie's mother, and tells her to get her daughter in line.

While Charlie and her father, Lucifer (Jeremy Jordan), continue to call Lilith throughout the second season, she never picks up, so that leaves us with the other storylines to deal with — and we do, but in ways we couldn't have imagined. Charlie learns about Sir Pentious in the first episode, but she can't prove he's in heaven, so Vox (Christian Borle) and his fellow Vees — Velvette (Lilli Cooper) and Valentino (Joel Perez) — make her public enemy number one in an attempt to discredit her and get power for themselves. Meanwhile, the demon who controls Alastor is revealed in an anticlimactic moment, and to get his mojo back, he gets captured by Vox.