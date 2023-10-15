Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Stephanie Beatriz Nearly Killed This Marvel Star

Actor Stephanie Beatriz has owned up to a mistake that almost fatally wounded one of the MCU's "Avengers" stars. Beatriz, who starred as Detective Rosa Diaz opposite Andy Samberg's Detective Jake Peralta in the hit Fox-turned-NBC crime comedy series "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" from 2013 to 2021, almost found out the hard way how dangerous action sequences can get while filming her 2023 series "Twisted Metal."

A post-apocalyptic action comedy streaming on Peacock, "Twisted Metal" stars Anthony Mackie and Beatriz as John Doe and Quiet, respectively, a pair of scrappy survivors who must resort to using whatever weapons are at their collective disposal to fend off enemies while driving across the dangerous environs of the former United States. While shooting one scene, Beatriz told NBC, she almost gravely injured the Falcon-Captain America actor while throwing an axe.

"There was a day where I almost took off Anthony Mackie's head as he was running away," Beatriz recalled in the interview. "We were both running towards camera, and I, like, threw an axe, and it (makes a whooshing sound) whizzed by his ear! And I was like, 'Oh, my God, I almost killed Anthony Mackie!' But [my axe-throwing skills are] getting better."