Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Stephanie Beatriz Nearly Killed This Marvel Star
Actor Stephanie Beatriz has owned up to a mistake that almost fatally wounded one of the MCU's "Avengers" stars. Beatriz, who starred as Detective Rosa Diaz opposite Andy Samberg's Detective Jake Peralta in the hit Fox-turned-NBC crime comedy series "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" from 2013 to 2021, almost found out the hard way how dangerous action sequences can get while filming her 2023 series "Twisted Metal."
A post-apocalyptic action comedy streaming on Peacock, "Twisted Metal" stars Anthony Mackie and Beatriz as John Doe and Quiet, respectively, a pair of scrappy survivors who must resort to using whatever weapons are at their collective disposal to fend off enemies while driving across the dangerous environs of the former United States. While shooting one scene, Beatriz told NBC, she almost gravely injured the Falcon-Captain America actor while throwing an axe.
"There was a day where I almost took off Anthony Mackie's head as he was running away," Beatriz recalled in the interview. "We were both running towards camera, and I, like, threw an axe, and it (makes a whooshing sound) whizzed by his ear! And I was like, 'Oh, my God, I almost killed Anthony Mackie!' But [my axe-throwing skills are] getting better."
Beatriz had fun antagonizing Mackie on Twisted Metal
Fortunately, Stephanie Beatriz managed to avoid a mistake that would have tragically added Anthony Mackie to the sad list of actors who died on set. Instead, Beatriz — who also currently voices longtime Batman foe and Harleen Quinzel's current significant other on Max's animated "Harley Quinn" series — was able to let loose while filming "Twisted Metal."
A big part of the fun, Beatriz noted, was amping up the friction between her character, Quiet, and Mackie's John Doe. "We both enjoyed getting each other's goat," the actor told NBC. "Like, in real life, that's for sure, but I think we brought it and focused it and narrowed it down into the relationship between these two very antagonistic characters who are also forced to team up inside this post-apocalyptic, chaotic, ridiculous world."
Measuring up her real-life self against Quiet, Beatriz said she's much different from her on-screen counterpart. "I'm not nearly as badass as Quiet is ... I don't know about that part of it," Beatriz told NBC. "[I have] the goofiness, yes, though."