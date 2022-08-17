Writer John Logan On Why Gladiator Is 'Timeless' - Exclusive

It may be hard to believe, but Ridley Scott's "Gladiator" is over 20 years old now — and although two decades have passed, its impact lives on in films as wide-ranging as 2004's "Troy" and 2022's "The Northman." The film follows a former Roman general reduced to slavery when his family is murdered, and he sets out to exact revenge on those who betrayed him by becoming a gladiator who rises through the ranks of the arena.

Co-written by David Franzoni, William Nicholson, and John Logan, the blockbuster film is credited with reinventing the sword-and-sandal genre that once was defined by movies like "Ben-Hur" and "Spartacus." Now, "Gladiator" is the gold standard, especially since upon its release in 2000, it earned roughly $460 million worldwide (per Box Office Mojo) — making it the second highest-grossing film of that year — and won multiple Academy Awards, including best picture and best actor for star Russell Crowe.

During an exclusive interview with Looper, "Gladiator" screenwriter Logan — whose latest film, the LGBTQ-focused slasher flick "They/Them," is now streaming on Peacock — discussed why he thinks the epic historical drama stands the test of time.